Gotham FC has found its next head coach. Interim head coach of the Houston Dash Juan Carlos Amorós has agreed to become the leader of the organization next season.

“Juan Carlos is an experienced and ambitious coach who is highly respected by players for his tactical knowledge and leadership,” Gotham FC general manager Yael Averbuch West said in a statement . “He shares a strong belief in our vision for Gotham FC, and we are very excited to bring him to NJ/NY.”

Amorós echoed a similar sentiment to what West said.

“I cannot wait to get started and show our fans what Gotham FC will be, and I’m determined to lead this club to become a global destination in the football world,” Amorós said in a statement.

Amorós’ job during his time with the Dash didn’t go unnoticed. He went 3-0 in his first three matches, something no other head coach in NWSL had accomplished before him. The Dash hinted at wanting to retain him in their “good-bye” post, saying he opted to pursue other opportunities in the league.

Thanks @JuanC_Amoros for his energy and passion in serving as our interim head coach since July. Juan Carlos has elected to pursue other opportunities and the team will begin the search for a new head coach immediately. pic.twitter.com/UJOx3HTESs — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) October 28, 2022

Gotham was looking for a new head coach after it fired Scott Parkinson. It went on a 12-game skid and scored the fewest goals in the league last season. The team finished at the bottom of the standings and is hoping to start a new chapter with Amorós.