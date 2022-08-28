All eyes will be on the New York Giants as they enter their final 2022 preseason game against the New York Jets. We’ll offer some Giants preseason Week 3 predictions right here as we look ahead to the Giants-Jets game.

The battle for New York comes to NFL Preseason Week 3 between two clubs who, despite their regular-season struggles, have been fantastic during their preseason contests.

Keep in mind that the New York Jets are 5-0-1 in their previous six preseason games, covering the spread in all but one of them after an 8-point win against Atlanta last week. Meanwhile, the New York Giants are 8-4 in their previous 12 preseason games and appear to be adapting nicely to life under coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants’ offense has been on fire, scoring at least 20 points in three straight preseason matches. For their part, the Jets repeated the feat four times in a row.

Let’s see how things will stack when these two teams collide as we dive into our Giants preseason Week 3 predictions.

New York Giants Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. Max Garcia starts at center (again)

Eight-year veteran Max Garcia was a third-team guard at the start of training camp. He should also be the Giants’ starting center for this game. Meanwhile, the team’s backup left tackle, Devery Henderson will start at left guard.

This is due to the injuries to starter center Jon Feliciano, backup Jamil Douglas, starting left guard/emergency center Shane Lemieux, guard/center Ben Bredeson, rookie guard Josh Ezeudu, and backup guard/center Garrett McGhinn. Yes, that’s a whole lot of injuries, and yes, that’s not a good sign for the Giants. Still, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is persistent.

“We still have to continue to work on working together as a unit,” Johnson said last Friday. “The good thing for us is the right side has been together the whole time: Mark Glowinski and Evan Neal. The center and left side’s been in a little bit of flux. Guys are getting opportunities because other guys are out. I just look at it as, ‘Hey a guy’s out, another guy has an opportunity.’”

For Johnson, it’s about having a “next man up” mentality. Garcia should employ the same mindset as he starts this game anew against the Jets.

3. Daniel Bellinger plays solid at TE

During the offseason, the Giants restructured their tight end room, releasing Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, and Kaden Smith. They are currently rebuilding the corps albeit with some difficulty.

Take note that the Giants’ training camp actually opened with seven tight ends. Eventually, Jeremiah Hall was released, Jordan Akins’ contract was canceled, and Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) and Andre Miller (broken forearm) were placed on injured reserve.

The Giants now have youngsters Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen (undrafted free agent). They also have blocking tight end Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson, who was signed after being released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bellinger is the incumbent starter, and he should play solidly against the Jets this weekend. The rookie was drafted by the Giants with the 112th pick this year. At 6’5 and 235 pounds, he has excellent size for a TE, and as a senior at San Diego State, he caught 31 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Saquon Barkley sighting

Saquon Barkley is healthy and happy, and he has made a habit of responding to his detractors during training camp.

“I’m really ready,” Barkley said. “At this point last year, I just started to get back into practice. I have the whole camp to come out every single day and do a joint practice against another team, to go against (defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams), find ways to get better and build that chemistry with Felice (center Jon Feliciano) and Drew (tackle Andrew Thomas) and (tackle Evan) Neal.”

The Giants must decide who else will play running back. Veteran Matt Breida is the presumed No. 2 back, but he has been out of practice for a week or more due to an injury. Gary Brightwell has also been hurt and may end up trailing Antonio Williams and undrafted free agent Jashaun Corbin.

Barkley has put in a lot of work this summer, including five touches against the Patriots on Aug. 11. That was his first preseason game action since 2018. He did not play against Cincinnati last week, in part because he was there for all physical workouts.

He wants to prove many doubters wrong as the Giants close out their preseason, so expect to see him on the field against the Jets.

1. Daniel Jones plays more snaps

Daniel Jones has played well in two preseason games. He’s currently 20 of 26 for 185 yards and an interception (76.9% completion rate). There is no quarterback debate, and there won’t be until the regular season begins. Jones’ job will be in danger only if he and the offense falter. That likely won’t happen.

“The games matter the most,” said head coach Brian Daboll “Again, we’re trying to script and do a lot of different things in practice. Again, you’d like to have a perfect practice every time you step out there. But the great thing about practice is it doesn’t count. It counts if you learn from it.”

The Giants’ joint practice with the Jets on Thursday was their first opportunity to confront an opponent’s top players. The Giants’ first-stringers played in the first two preseason games, but the Patriots and Bengals sat their starters. That took some of the sting out of those assessments.

So seeing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones have another effective effort against an opponent’s primary defense was promising. Again, he has completed 77% of his throws through two preseason games. Jones also completed 14-of-15 passes against Jets starters on Thursday. On the final play of practice, the lone blemish was an interception on a fade thrown to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the end zone.

Jones’ confidence in the new offense is also quite evident, as he has been able to get the ball out swiftly against opposition teams this summer. He should play a ton of snaps and perform well against the Jets.