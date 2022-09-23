New York Jets: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The New York seek consecutive wins for the first time since 2019 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, meaning it’s time for Jets Week 3 bold predictions.

The Jets are 1-1, coming off an exhilarating and improbable 31-30 win on the road over the Cleveland Browns. They’ll face a desperate Bengals squad, which has started 0-2 after reaching the Super Bowl last season.

Jets coach Robert Saleh has warned his team all week to be prepared to face a “championship-level” team no matter Cincinnati’s record. Plus, New York will have a couple former Bengals — defensive end Carl Lawson and tight end C.J. Uzomah — set to face their former team for the first time. So, they should be prepared for the stiff challenge that awaits them at home this weekend.

With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Jets when they face the Bengals in Week 3.

The Jets pass rush comes alive, sacks Joe Burrow five times

This should be the perfect storm for the Jets. They’ve managed only three sacks in the first two games, but the Bengals have allowed an NFL-high 13 sacks. And that’s not an anomaly. They surrendered the most sacks in the NFL last season (51) and allowed 19 sacks in the postseason, most in NFL history.

During their 34-31 upset win against the Bengals last Halloween, the Jets brought Burrow down three times. They’re going to get more than that Sunday, especially with former Bengal Carl Lawson healthy again and finding his groove after missing last season with a torn Achilles. Lawson shared a sack with Quinnen Williams last week, John Franklin-Myers had an 84.2 pass rush grade per Pro Football Focus and rookie Micheal Clemons had two hits on Browns QB Jacoby Brissett.

Sack by Quinnen Williams & Carl Lawson 💪🏻 First sack for the #Jets in the game though…

pic.twitter.com/jZhhMDgCpD — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 18, 2022

There’s too much talent there to be held back. And the Bengals will struggle all game to keep the Jets off Burrow.

Breece Hall will be the next Jets rookie to have a breakout game

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was named AFC Rookie of the Week after he had eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining, against the Browns. This week it’ll be Breece Hall’s turn to break out.

The rookie running back, a second-round pick, led the Jets with 50 yards rushing last week (averaging 7.1 yards per carry). He also scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Joe Flacco. Hall is only scratching the surface and will have more touches this week, both in the running and passing game. Look for him to rush for at least 80 yards.

Breece Hall slants for the Jets touchdown‼pic.twitter.com/OPd3U8CGs0 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 18, 2022

It’s tempting to say Michael Carter will replicate what he did against the Bengals last season (15 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown, nine catches for 95 yards). But this week, he’ll be the complement to Hall, who will carry the load in the Jets backfield.

The Jets will lose a close Week 3 battle to the Bengals

This is going to be a close and exciting game. The Jets are going to do a lot of good things. They’ll harass Burrow and pile up the sacks. Corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed won’t be embarrassed by stud wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Joe Flacco, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and the offense will play well.

But at the end of the day, the Jets will drop a close decision because the defending AFC champions are simply too desperate. Cincinnati can’t afford to start the season with three straight losses, and they won’t.

Jets lose 27-24.