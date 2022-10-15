New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Packers

The New York Jets Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers is an intriguing matchup of 3-2 teams. Ahead of the Jets-Packers game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 6 predictions.

The Jets have not been in the same league as the Packers for the past decade. New York has not made the playoffs since 2010; Green Bay has reached the postseason in 11 of the past 13 seasons. Sunday at Lambeau Field is the Jets chance to make a statement that they’re a legitimate team on the rise in the NFL. And on a side note, Jets coach Robert Saleh would love to hang an L on his good buddy, Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

𝐇𝐘𝐏𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 Road warriors, assemble. pic.twitter.com/N7uA9gsA0Z — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2022

It won’t be easy. The Packers are not happy with their start this season, even less so with blowing a 4th-quarter lead and losing to the New York Giants in London last week. Simply put, the Packers are pissed and will be looking to take it out on the Jets.

Gang Green, though, is confident and seeking its third straight win. This will be a big test, one they say they’re ready for.

That said, let’s get to our New York Jets Week 6 predictions.

4. Zach Wilson will go toe to toe with childhood idol Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson gets to play against his boyhood idol Aaron Rodgers this week. The good news for the Jets is that the moment doesn’t appear to be too big for the 23-year-old.

Wilson has seemed even-keeled discussing the opportunity to play against Rodgers. Just as he’s appeared calm and in control running the Jets offense the past two games, following arthroscopic knee surgery.

Zach Wilson is 2-0 on the season These are the first back-to-back wins of his NFL career#Jets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/13DcyGWlcy — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 9, 2022

So, don’t expect Wilson to blink against a tough opponent in a legendary stadium with a crazy atmosphere, in front of his idol. In fact, Wilson will rise to the occasion and match Rodgers statistically. Expect each quarterback to throw for around 230 yards and two touchdowns, smartly manage the game and be relatively mistake-free. Wilson will stand toe to toe with Rodgers and won’t blink.

3. The Jets will struggle to contain the Packers running game

Aaron Jones is averaging an NFL career-high 6.4 yards per carry this season. The Packers powerful running back has rushed for over 100 yards twice already and has been a beast to bring down, especially after initial contact.

The Jets defense, which struggled against Cleveland’s Nick Chubb in Week 2 and allowed Miami’s Raheem Mostert to roll up 113 yards on 18 carries last week, is going to be in for a long afternoon. Jones could surpass 100 yards again, especially if the Jets revert to their suspect tackling.

raheem mostert TD pic.twitter.com/vf9uvR1ixT — josh houtz (@houtz) October 9, 2022

The Packers are 11th in the NFL in rushing offense. Don’t forget Green Bay has A.J Dillon in the backfield too. And the Jets are without one of their better run-stoppers this week. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson is out with an ankle injury.

2. Bryce Huff will get his first sack of the season for the Jets

Speaking of Johnson, his being out of the lineup should allow for more defensive snaps for edge rusher Bryce Huff. Though not nearly as effective against the run as Johnson, Huff has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in a small sample size this season.

10 total pressures for Bryce Huff yesterday He should be in for a significant role rotating with Carl Lawson/JFM/Jermaine Johnson/Jacob Martin Great motor, burst +bend for passing downs Saleh/Ulbrich have a wide variety of skill sets in their pass rush group pic.twitter.com/aVnwRq5kgc — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 29, 2022

After being inactive the first three weeks, Huff played 24 snaps in Weeks 4 and 5 and made an impact. He does not have a sack, but Huff has seven QB pressures and three QB hits. His 89.4 pass rush grade is second on the Jets (Quinnen Williams, 90.1), per Pro Football Focus.

This week, he’s going to get home and sack Aaron Rodgers.

1. The Jets will hold their own but lose a close game to the Packers

Several Jets said that this game is an opportunity to show others what they already believe about themselves. That the Jets are very good and capable of defeating the better teams in the league.

They will make a positive statement this week. They will not be intimidated playing in a hostile environment. They will hold their own against an opponent that is a yearly Super Bowl contender.

But in the end, the Jets will lose a close game. Say, 27-24. The Packers are really good, especially at Lambeau, and they are extremely motivated after losing last week. It’ll be just enough to knock off the Jets.