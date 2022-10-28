New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Patriots

The New York Jets’ game on Sunday is an especialy intriguing one because it presents the opportunity to settle some old scores with the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Jets-Patriots game, we’ll be making our New York Jets Week 8 predictions.

The Jets have lost 12 straight games to the Patriots. Their last win against their heated AFC East rival was a 30-27 overtime victory October 20th, 2013. That’s their only win over New England in the last 18 meetings, dating all the way back to October 9th, 2011.

Incredibly, the last time the Jets had a better record than the Patriots going into a game against them was Week 12 of the 2001 season. That was Tom Brady’s tenth start in the NFL. Yes, that was a long time ago.

Well, the Jets are 5-2 now and sit second in the division ahead of Week 8, while the Patriots are last at 3-4. Could there finally be a shift in this rivalry?

Let’s get into our New York Jets Week 8 predictions against the Patriots.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



4. Zach Wilson will outplay Mac Jones

Zach Wilson and Mac Jones will always be connected. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets and Jones went to the Patriots 13 picks later.

This is their third head-to-head meeting in the NFL. Jones vastly outplayed Wilson in each game last season, with New England winning 25-6 in Week 2 and 54-13 in Week 7. Wilson was picked four times in the first game and sustained a knee injury in the second. Jones completed 53-of-77 passes in the two games, throwing for a pair of touchdowns without any interceptions.

Wilson will flip the script this week.

Though he’s been maligned for mediocre stats the past two games, Wilson is 4-0 this season since returning from knee surgery and has the trust of coach Robert Saleh. He’s gone three weeks without throwing a TD pass, but hasn’t turned the ball over as the Jets have leaned heavily on their running game.

With Breece Hall out with a torn ACL, the Jets will turn to Wilson and he will deliver. He’ll throw for 250 yards and at least one touchdown against a Patriots defense that is far from elite.

Zach Wilson went for the Juke to get the 1st down ✨pic.twitter.com/Au4W0vkDxE — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) October 23, 2022

Jones has battled injury and rookie Bailey Zappe for playing time this season. He has been picked six times in four games and has thrown only two touchdown passes. He will struggle mightily this week against the vastly improved Jets defense, led by top-tier corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

3. Elijah Moore returns to Jets lineup and breaks out against Patriots

After asking for a trade and then being inactive last week against the Denver Broncos, Elijah Moore is back in the Jets lineup. And he’ll be a difference maker against the Patriots.

His targets and productivity are down after a solid rookie season in 2021. But Moore will be a focal point of the Jets offense this week. Expect Zach Wilson to target him early and often, especially with wide receiver Corey Davis out with a knee injury.

Elijah Moore, who requested a trade six days ago, back at practice. Robert Saleh says Moore is “fine” from a mental standpoint. We have yet to hear from Moore. #Jets pic.twitter.com/5HyTYN7Gei — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 26, 2022

Look for Moore to get more (pardon the pun) opportunities in his preferred slot position, which could be key in getting him more comfortable. Garrett Wilson then could gets more reps on the outside with Davis out of the lineup.

2. Carl Lawson will get two sacks for the Jets

Carl Lawson has three sacks and 15 QB hits in seven games. He’s getting better by the week after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles.

But that’s just part of the reason why he’ll have a pair of sacks total against the Patriots. The bigger reason is that he’s pissed off, and a pissed off Carl Lawson means massive trouble for Mac Jones and the Patriots.

"It didn't sit well. That's all I need to say about that." Carl Lawson on last year's 54-13 loss to the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/OVSmOBCqEr — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 27, 2022

Lawson did not play in the 54-13 shellacking at the hands of Bill Belichick and company last season. But he remembers it and is one of the few Jets players or coaches who openly discussed his anger this week about how the Patriots ran up the score and embarrassed an overmatched Jets team.

Look for Lawson to exact some revenge on Sunday.

1. The Jets win their fifth in a row, finally taking down the Patriots

The Jets have much to overcome this week, playing without Breece Hall, Alijah-Vera Tucker and Corey Davis on offense. Trying to work a disgruntled Elijah Moore back into the flow of things and get Zach Wilson going also add to their long list of tall tasks.

And then there’s the specter of defeating Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Even though the Jets are the better team, they are so accustomed to losing to the Patriots.

But it’s their time. And like most of their wins this season, it won’t be pretty. But the Jets will ride another stout defensive effort and be the team that makes the bigger plays on each side of the ball.

Jets win 27-17.