The New York Jets’ biggest win in the past decade was one of the most shocking upsets so far in the 2022 NFL season. And their stunning 20-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills was fueled by a host of heroes.

In fact, it’s fair to say that each player and coach is deserving of hero status because this was truly a team win.

Despite being heavy underdogs and coming off a painful division loss last week to the New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said afterward, “I don’t think there’s one person surprised in the locker room” that the Jets defeated the first-place Bills.

The Jets hit the bye week 6-3, second in the AFC East and winners of five of their past six games. They have now authored thrilling comeback wins against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, shocking road wins at the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, and now this. Standing toe to toe with one of the true heavyweights in the NFL, a team with “championship aspirations” per Saleh, the Jets didn’t flinch. Not only didn’t they flinch. They made the big plays in crunch time. And they won.

Knowing it’s impossible to list everyone (that’s you Bryce Huff, Denzel Mims, Greg Zuerlein, Ashtyn Davis, Jordan Whitehead et al), here are the biggest heroes from the New York Jets Week 9 upset win against the Bills.

Robert Saleh

This really does start with the head coach. The relentlessly positive Saleh famously backed this team with his “taking receipts” comments after the season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was a way to publicly back his players, show them he has their back.

So, after a deflating loss to the Patriots, their first in five weeks, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Saleh not only had the Jets prepared to play the Bills but had them believing they could win.

He also set an aggressive tone Sunday. The Jets converted a fourth down on a fake punt. They got after Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They controlled the fourth quarter with a potent running game. The Jets were not reacting. They were dictating the tone.

Saleh and his staff — including coordinators Mike LafLeur, Jeff Ulbrich and Brant Boyer — deserve to be right at the top of this week’s heroes list.

Zach Wilson

The Jets quarterback bounced back from his three-pick nightmare against the Patriots with a smart, on-point game against the Bills. Wilson looking confident, making smart decisions with the ball, quickly delivering his passes on time. He avoided turning it over. And he made plays with his legs, too (five carries for 24 yards).

Wilson completed an NFL career-high 72 percent of his passes (18 of 25). He impressively changed his arm angle on several throws to complete passes around defenders. His longest pass was for 24 yards to Garrett Wilson (another huge day with eight catches on nine targets for 92 yards) and he threw for 154 efficient yards. He showed a nice tough to James Robinson on a seven-yard TD pass.

“I thought he was poised,” Saleh said. “Nothing is too big for him.”

Garrett Wilson called Zach “gutsy” for how he handles adversity.

He showed a lot of good things Sunday.

Sauce Gardner

The rookie corner pretty much never gets beat deep in coverage. Yet there he was being taken to school by Stefon Diggs on New York’s first defensive snap of the game. But that 42-yard reception didn’t define Gardner’s day.

He proved, yet again, why he’s already an NFL star. Gardner shook that play off and responded with a strong performance, finishing with a team-high seven tackles. He also was involved in two of the biggest plays of the game.

Gardner picked off Allen shortly after Wilson fumbled the ball away in Bills territory on a strip sack. That set up Wilson’s TD pass to Robinson.

Then he broke up Allen’s fourth down Hail Mary that sealed the Jets stunning victory.

After the game Gardner stated matter of factly that he and D.J. Reed, who had another standout game, are the best corner pair in the NFL.

Would you argue with him?

C.J. Mosley

The veteran linebacker, who’s the quarterback of the Jets defense, was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. While he was out, the Bills scored their first touchdown of the game.

Mosley inspired his teammates by returning and playing through the pain. On his first series after returning, Mosley blew up a pass play by blasting James Cook to the turf, leading to an incompletion. Later he picked up his first sack of the season.

There are few players more respected in the Jets locker room than Mosley. On Sunday, he again proved why.

Running Backs and Offensive Line

The winning drive was built on the broad backs of the Jets offensive line and running backs. New York gained 77 yards on 10 carries on that fourth quarter drive. The running game took the game over, “took the will out of them (the Bills)” per Saleh.

Keep in mind their offensive line does not include the injured Mekhi Becton, George Fant nor Max Mitchell. And Breece Hall is no longer the home run threat in the backfield, out for the season with an ACL tear.

New York rushed for 184 yards on 34 carries Sunday. Michael Carter led the way, averaging 6.3 yards per carry (76 yards on 12 carries) and a touchdown. Robinson had 48 yards on 13 carries, including a 16-yard burst on the final drive. And Ty Johnson gave New York an early boost with 17 yards on a pair of rushes.

“I love running the football,” a smiling Saleh said postgame.

Indeed.