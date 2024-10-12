With a New York Jets Week 6 game scheduled against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the nation will watch interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich in his new role for the first time since Robert Saleh's firing. Ahead of the Bills-Jets game, we'll be making our Jets Week 6 predictions.

The Jets are the talk of the NFL world after team owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh on Tuesday, the first time he fired a coach in-season since taking over 25 years ago. At 2-3, New York's season is in danger of slipping away, and its window to compete in the future is muddy with quarterback Aaron Rodgers turning 41 years old in December. The time is now for Johnson and the Jets.

One of Ulbrich's first moves as the head honcho was transferring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's play calling duties to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing, although there are no title changes.

Downing, who previously offensive coordinated the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders and Tennessee Titans, acknowledged the situation's chaos, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“It's definitely a unique week,” Downing said Friday. “I've been in this profession for a long time and you think you've gone through a lot of different experiences, and this one was certainly a new one.”

For Downing, who makes his debut Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, it's a potentially awkward dynamic given the circumstances. When teams dump an offensive coordinator during the season, the former coordinator usually is sent packing.

Ulbrich made the change because the Jets have sputtered offensively, ranking just 25th with 18.6 points per game. New York hired Hackett just before trading for Aaron Rodgers in 2023, as the two worked together on the Green Bay Packers. However, Hackett's play designs haven't produced points despite his connection with Rodgers, which is why a switch was necessary.

Downing acknowledged that it'll be an adjustment for both him and Rodgers.

“I've been in every meeting that Aaron's been in from a position standpoint, an offensive standpoint, so I think I've kind of learned a different language that way in some regards,” Downing said. “Obviously, things are going to come out of my mouth a little differently, so there's going to be a process of figuring out the best way to communicate with him. I want to be an open book to how I can best serve him and every one of our players.”

However, the two won't have much of a grace period, as winning Monday night's game is crucial to the Jets' playoff chances. A victory would vault New York to first place in the AFC East, whereas a loss would put its season on life support at 2-4. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Jets Week 6 predictions.

Jets will hold Bills to 14 points or less

Not only is New York's defense eighth-best in the league with just 18.6 points allowed, but Buffalo may be without key pieces on offense. Running back James Cook and wide receiver Khalil Shakir both didn't participate in Friday's walkthrough after sitting out Thursday's practice, via the Bills' website.

Whether those two sit out or are limited on Monday, it's a double whammy for a Buffalo offense that relies on them heavily. Cook leads the team in rushing while Shakir leads in receiving, so Josh Allen would rely heavily on the likes of rookie wideout Keon Coleman, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, and backup tailback Ty Johnson, none of whom have stood out this season.

Meanwhile, the Jets' defense has stayed mostly intact since losing edge rusher Jermaine Johnson for the season in Week 2. Although nickelback Michael Carter II also did not participate on Thursday and Friday, New York can rely on the likes of Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and Quincy Williams.

Aaron Rodgers won't turn the ball over

Although the 40-year-old Rodgers may be past his prime, it's unlikely he has a second consecutive performance resembling his three-interception disaster against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Expect the Jets to play it safe and utilize quick throws to minimize the four-time MVP's time in the pocket, as he's taken 25 hits and eight sacks over the last two weeks.

Jets win by four or more points

Chaos can breed excellence in the right circumstances, and New York has the talent to right the ship quickly following Saleh's ouster. Allen's may play hero ball due to his hobbled skill-position teammates, resulting in bad decisions and turnovers. The Jets won't light up the scoreboard, but they'll win the turnover battle, time of possession, and the game.