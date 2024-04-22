With the NFL Draft fast approaching, the New York Jets are tasked with one mission: support Aaron Rodgers. It's no secret that the 40-year-old signal-caller is the organization's lifeline, it's one and only shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy anytime soon. After whiffing on the Zach Wilson pick, general manager Joe Douglas bought himself more time by acquiring Rodgers in an offseason deal with the Green Bay Packers last offseason. However, the four-time MVP's achilles tendon snapped while being sacked on the fourth play of the 2023 campaign, and the rest is history.
Rodgers' absence exposed many warts the Jets had on offense, namely a weak offensive line and lack of skill position depth outside of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Douglas has been proactive about solving these issues so far, fortifying the supporting cast with the likes of wide receiver Mike Williams, left tackle Tyron Smith, guard John Simpson and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
However, the job is far from finished. New York must now utilize the draft to continue improving that side of the ball, as the team ranked just 31st in total offense last season. Last year, Douglas selected edge rusher Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State in the first round, which added to an already-strong position group. McDonald struggled to stand out in his rookie campaign, playing in just 16.2% of the Jets' defensive snaps, via Pro Football Focus (PFF). Douglas may have had some buyer's remorse as he watched wideouts like Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers light up the stat sheet for other teams, both players that were available at 15th overall.
Rest assured, the fifth-year GM won't be making the same mistake this time. Last year's Jets ranked third in total defense, and will be returning many of the same players. Therefore, the question isn't will the team focus on drafting offense, it's how will they go about doing so.
The Jets will select an offensive lineman in the first round
Many mock drafts have had New York snagging a skill position player with its first pick. A recent one even had the Jets trading up to eighth overall to select Washington wideout Rome Odunze, via CBS Sports. This is understandable, as there is plenty of tantalizing talent to be had at wide receiver and tight end. Odunze, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers all come to mind.
While any of these players would improve the team, the offensive line depth is simply too crucial. Rodgers is only one big hit away from getting injured again, a scenario that New York can't afford. While the same could be said for any player, it especially applies to him, as older athletes are even more injury-prone. Although Douglas addressed the position group in the free agency and trade markets, more depth in the trenches could go a long way towards preserving the future Hall-of-Famer's health.
Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt is widely regarded as the best offensive lineman in the class, but he most likely won't be available at tenth overall. Therefore, the pick will probably be either Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, or Washington lineman Troy Fautanu.
The Jets won't draft a defender until day three
New York doesn't currently own a second round pick. Unless any draft-day trades occur, the team won't pick again until the third round after their initial selection. At 72nd overall, it would behoove the Jets to stick with the offensive side of the ball to provide themselves with even more insurance. If they do nab a lineman with their first pick, this would be a good spot to go with a skill position player. South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette is one example of a player who's been mocked to New York there, via Total Apex Sports.
With four picks in day three, it would be reasonable for the Jets to take one or two developmental defenders at that point. However, the team may be in for a rude awakening if Douglas doesn't exclusively go with offensive players in the first two days.