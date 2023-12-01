The Jets will take on the Falcons in Week 13 and we have some bold predictions for this matchup between two sub-.500 teams.

An Aaron Rodgers return may be on the horizon for the New York Jets. But the future Hall of Famer can’t help the Jets this week when they host the Atlanta Falcons. So, no, Rodgers won’t appear in our bold Jets predictions for their Week 13 game against the Falcons.

Rodgers did return to practice Wednesday, 11 weeks after surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. Though limited in what he can do at this point, Rodgers remains an inspiration for the struggling Jets, who’ve lost four in a row. And perhaps his daily presence with the team can lift their spirits and help propel them back into the AFC playoff picture.

Or perhaps not.

Journeyman Tim Boyle remains the starting quarterback after replacing the benched Zach Wilson. The Jets offense is not only at the bottom of the league in most key categories, it’s historically terrible in red zone efficiency and third-down conversion rate. And their elite defense and strong special teams have shown serious cracks recently.

After losing in embarrassing fashion each of the past two weeks against division rivals — the Buffalo Bills (32-6) and Miami Dolphins (34-13) — the Jets face an opponent more on their level Sunday. The Falcons (5-6) have lost three of four but are first in the woeful NFC South, owning the tiebreaker against the New Orleans Saints after defeating them 24-15 last week.

So, will the Jets turn their fortunes around Sunday? Let’s examine several bold Jets predictions for their Week 13 games against the Falcons.

Breece Hall will have more yards than Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is having an outstanding rookie season for the Falcons. He’s the eighth-leading rusher in the NFL with 703 yards on 141 carries (5.0 yards per carry). He rushed for 91 yards last week and 95 the week before. This week, against a Jets defense that is 31st against the run, Robinson will surpass 100 yards for the first time since Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the other side is Breece Hall. The second-year running back was called out by coach Robert Saleh this week after rushing for 39 yards or less in five of the past six games. Hall, who’s voiced his displeasure with the Jets’ ineffectiveness on offense, has rushed for 25, 23, and 28 yards the past three games. No bueno for a team designed to run the ball first and keep the heat off Boyle (and Wilson before him).

Now, it’s not all on Hall. The offensive line is ravaged by injury and Nathaniel Hackett’s play-calling is largely inept and not creative.

That aside, Hall, who leads the Jets with 569 yards on 124 carries (4.6 yards per rush), busts out with a 90-yard afternoon on the ground. And Hall will also add better than 50 yards in the passing game, surpassing Robinson in total yardage.

Allen Lazard will return with five catches for Jets

After hitting rock bottom and being inactive last week, the next bold Jets Week 13 prediction is that Allen Lazard will bounce back with five receptions and a touchdown against the Falcons. It will be his best game with New York since signing a four-year, $44 million contract in the offseason (three receptions is his previous high).

The veteran wide receiver and Boyle are friends from their days with the Green Bay Packers and have a good chemistry. That will show on the field Sunday. And Saleh will get some props for motivating Lazard by sitting him last week.

Jets sack Desmond Ridder four times, but Falcons QB also runs for touchdown

The Jets have the second-best pressure rate against opposing quarterbacks this season. And they’re going to be in Desmond Ridder’s face all game long.

Ridder moves well, but the Jets will bring him down four times, with Bryce Huff picking up his team-high seventh sack. And the constant pressure will lead to two turnovers.

However, Ridder will make the Jets pay with his legs at some point. He leads the Falcons with four rushing TDs and will add a fifth on Sunday.

Ashtyn Davis will create another turnover for Jets

Known more as a special teams ace, Ashtyn Davis has excelled when given the chance to play defense this season. The fourth-year safety has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including one last week against the Dolphins, in fewer than 100 defensive snaps this season.

That’s legitimate production. Look for the ball to find Davis — or vice versa — once again against the Falcons.

Jets end skid, edge Falcons 17-16

This one really can go either way. Neither team is great. Each is capable of seizing the moment or letting a winnable game slip through its hands.

Perhaps it’ll be a timely Davis takeaway or a late Boyle to Lazard touchdown pass, but the Jets will live to see another day on the outskirts of the playoff race.

The final bold Jets Week 13 prediction is that New York breaks its four-game losing streak with a one-point win at MetLife Stadium.