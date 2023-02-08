The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, so the clock is ticking for organizations to find their final pieces for a potential playoff run. Teams such as the New York Knicks could go all in so they can stay competitive for the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.

So far, New York is 30-26 and the No. 7 seed of the Eastern Conference. The team is currently in the play-in tournament zone and is one spot away from a direct playoff bid. With hopes of returning to the postseason, the front office might be active ahead of the deadline to bring more and more help for All-Star Julius Randle and star point guard Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks could go after some players on short deals who fill the need of the roster without compromising the salary books in the future. This means that they could take advantage of franchises that could be entering a rebuilding phase and are looking to capitalize on some players.

With that being said, here is one last-minute trade the Knicks must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Knicks receive: Gary Trent Jr.

Raptors receive: Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick

If there is one area that New York must improve ahead of the playoffs, it is 3-point shooting. The Knicks are hitting only 34.4% of the 3-point attempts as a team. This places them in the bottom 10 in the league in that category.

Some of the reasons for this poor showing beyond the arc is that two of their top players are not deadly 3-point shooters. Randle is making just 33.8% off a team-high 7.9 attempts a night, while RJ Barrett hits 32.8% on 5.5 shots per game.

Because of that, the Knicks could use more shooters to help them. One name that is very present in trade rumors is Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. Since the Raptors are battling for a playoff spot, it is uncertain whether they will part ways with their best players. However, if they choose to rebuild or even just retool, they could trade away Trent instead of losing him in the offseason as a free agent (he has a player option).

The shooting guard is averaging 18.7 points and hitting 37.3% of his 3-point shots. He leads the Raptors in 3-point percentage among players with more than 100 attempts.

Trent is making $17.5 million this season and has a player option worth $18.8 million for 2023-24. While he can opt out of his contract in the offseason, New York would improve for this season. He could instantly become a valuable shooter and could help whenever one of the stars is having an off night.

To make this deal happen, the Knicks would need to include a bigger contract such as Derrick Rose. He has played in just 26 games this season and is recording 5.8 points per game.

Rose is earning $14.2 million this year and has a team option for next season. This means the Raptors could bring the 2011 MVP without hurting the salary cap in future years. Additionally, he could be a veteran presence in the locker room as the franchise transitions to a new era.

Toronto would also receive Immanuel Quickley. The guard is scoring 12.6 points per game and shoots 34.7% from beyond the arc. At the age of 23, Quickley could be part of the Raptors’ rebuilding phase and even take Trent’s spot in the rotation. He is making only $4.2 million next season, though he will be eligible for an extension. The Knicks might hesitate to part ways with Quickley given his skill set, but his erratic 3-point shot can sometimes be problematic.

The second-round pick would be another piece valuable for a team looking to make notable changes. The Raptors could use it to select and develop another young player.

In this trade, both teams help each other with their goals. In this case, the Raptors would embrace a retooling of their roster. Most importantly for the Knicks, they get a player who can help them fix a major flaw on the roster.