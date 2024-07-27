Two teams looking for their first win take the pitch as New Zealand and Colombia face. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a New Zealand-Colombia prediction and pick.

New Zealand played Canada in their first game. They would score first on a Mackenzie Barry goal in the 13th minute, but they would not get another shot on target until the 54th minute of the game. That would be their last shot on goal, as they would give up two goals and take the loss. Meanwhile, Colombia did not get the win in their first game either. They would allow three goals in the first half but then make the comeback. Catalina Usme scored on the penalty and then Manuela Pavie scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, a Mayra Ramirez red card would end the comeback, as Colombia would fall 3-2.

Why New Zealand Will Win

Millie Clegg will be looking to have a better game for New Zealand. She just made her second start in her international career, and she netted a goal in her first start. Still, Clegg did not create a single opportunity in the game and would be subbed out for Jacqui Hand in the second half. Hand has one goal in her last five and has scored three times with an assist in her 16 starts with New Zealand. Hand also did not create a chance in her time on the pitch, resulting in 90 minutes of play from a striker without a chance being created.

Grace Jale was the other forward who started the game. Jale would not create a chance on goal until stoppage time of the second half. In the second minute of stoppage time, she assisted Macey Fraser with a shot, but the shot was blocked. The only goal of the game came from Mackenzie Barry, a defender. Barry also conceded two corners and a shot on goal in the game. Further, she was injured in the game and left the pitch after.

Anna Leat will be in goal for New Zealand. Leat faced nine shots on target, allowing two goals in the game. This is a rebound from the Olympics when she allowed six goals on six shots in her only performance.

Why Colombia Will Win

Colombia needs to put more opportunities on the net if they are going to win. Colombia took 16 shots in the game with France, outshooting France by seven. Still, they have just four on target. Linda Caicedo will be the main focus for the Colombian attack. In the World Cup in 2023, she scored twice and added an assist in five games. She has scored six total goals in 17 starts and 23 total appearances for Colombia. Caicedo had a solid first performance at the Olympics. She had a shot miss in the first half, and then an attempt blocked and one saved in the second half. Further, she created three other shots in the game.

Catalina Usme had a solid first game of the 2024 Olympics. She has scored 29 goals in 44 starts for the Colombian international squad. Usme converted the penalty in the second half for Colombia. Still, it was the only shot for Usme of the game and she did not create other opportunities Mayra Ramirez was expected to contribute to the games. Ramirez created 1.6 shots per 90 minutes in the World Cup and took three shots plus drew the penalty leading to the Usme goal in the game. Still, she took the red card and will be out for this game, removing a huge part of the offense.

Katherine Tapia was placed in goal for Colombia in the first game after Catalina Perez had been struggling. Tapia allowed three goals in the game on seven shots. On target. Still, her 57.1 percent save percentage was one of the better performances for a Colombian goaltender in recent international games.

Final New Zealand-Colombia Prediction & Pick

Colombia will be missing one of their best players in this game, but they still created a bunch of chances against France. New Zealand struggled heavily with Canada in their game. If Colombia can convert some of their opportunities in this game, they should be able to come away with a win in this one. Take Colombia in this 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer match.

Final New Zealand-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Colombia (-240)