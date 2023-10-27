Newcastle United is making surprising headlines as they target a shock move for Ruben Neves following Sandro Tonali's ten-month ban due to betting on games. Tonali, who admitted to placing bets while playing for Brescia and AC Milan, is set to complete a rehabilitation program.

This unexpected development has prompted Eddie Howe's Newcastle to expedite plans for a January replacement, with their eyes on Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves and Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips. Neves, a Portuguese star, recently joined Al-Hilal from Wolves during the summer. According to Sun Sport, as both Al-Hilal and Newcastle share ownership under the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Magpies are exploring the possibility of a loan move, especially with their £55 million star summer signing out until the next season.

In addition to searching for Tonali's replacement, Newcastle is considering legal options due to their recent acquisition of the midfielder, just four months before the Italian betting scandal emerged. Tonali will, however, be allowed to train with the first-team squad and participate in behind-closed-doors friendlies during his ban, thanks to a negotiated plea bargain. His rehabilitation plan also includes making 16 public appearances at amateur clubs, and charities focused on gambling addiction.

This isn't an isolated incident in football. The Italian betting probe also implicated fellow Italians Nicolo Zaniolo of Aston Villa and Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus. Zaniolo is cooperating with the authorities, while Fagioli received a seven-month suspension. This follows Brentford striker Ivan Toney's eight-month ban handed down by the FA last May.

Wolves' manager, Gary O'Neil, has highlighted football's responsibility to protect and educate young players about the dangers of gambling. He emphasized the importance of support and awareness, especially for young players who might not fully understand the consequences of betting on games.

As Newcastle navigates this unexpected turn of events and prepares for a potential transfer, the football world is reminded of the challenges and responsibilities of the modern game.