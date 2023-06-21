Newcastle United are attempting to steal Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer. It is reported that the Magpies have already submitted an offer to the Old Lady for Rabiot’s signature.

According to the reports from the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils could be beaten by Newcastle for Rabiot’s signature. Newcastle United’s chances of signing Rabiot are heavily boosted by securing Champions League football for next season.

Rabiot was almost signed by Manchester United last season. However, they refused the move at the last minute after the availability of Casemiro. The Red Devils won’t be disappointed with their decision, as the Brazilian has been the heartbeat of United’s resurgence this season. However, manager Erik ten Hag knows he needs a strong squad depth to compete across all fronts next season.

However, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also expressed interest in Rabiot. Although the Magpies are a rich club, they don’t want to spend huge sums on wages. It is reported that Newcastle have offered €5m a season to the World Cup winner, which becomes £82,000 a week. These are the wages that Rabiot currently earns at Juventus. Hence, it is likely that Newcastle United would have to improve their bid to land the French midfielder.

Rabiot’s representative and mother, Veronique, is said to be a tough negotiator. However, she wants to return her son to the Champions League. After the deduction of 10 points from their Serie A campaign, Juventus are set to play in the Europa Conference League next season.