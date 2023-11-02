Newcastle United eyes Spanish talent Gabri Veiga from Al Ahli to strengthen their midfield amid Sandro Tonali's suspension.

Newcastle United is actively seeking to bolster its midfield in January, with a primary target being the 21-year-old Spanish youth international Gabri Veiga from Al Ahli. This pursuit has been prompted by the 10-month suspension of Sandro Tonali, leaving the club needing a replacement for a pivotal role.

Gabri Veiga, who previously rose through the ranks at Celta Vigo, made his first-team debut in the summer of 2022 and had an impressive inaugural season with his boyhood club. Despite attracting interest from top European clubs, he surprisingly opted to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

While Gabri Veiga has seemingly been content in Saudi Arabia, Newcastle United has expressed a keen interest in securing the young midfielder's services. According to the reports from Fichajes, the shared ownership structure between the Magpies and Al-Ahli, both under the PIF umbrella, offers potential pathways to a deal during the winter transfer window.

The PIF's backing has amplified Newcastle's financial resources, and the recent acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan was a notable move. However, Tonali's suspension has prompted the club to explore solutions, with Financial Fair Play constraints limiting their ability to make major signings.

Consequently, Newcastle has turned to the PIF and is reportedly exploring options within the Saudi Pro League, with Gabri Veiga emerging as a prominent target. His versatility makes him a valuable candidate to fill the void left by Tonali in midfield. Nevertheless, he faces competition from other potential suitors, and the winter transfer window is expected to witness fierce competition for his signature.

The evolving story of Gabri Veiga and his potential return to European football with Newcastle United will be watched in the upcoming weeks as the club addresses its midfield requirements and negotiates with Al-Ahli and the PIF.