Newcastle United are close to an agreement with AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italy international has also received interest from Chelsea initially, but the Blues are focused on offloading midfielders before making further additions.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United's negotiations with AC Milan are in the advanced stages for the signature of Tonali. There will be further meetings between the two clubs as a fee of around €70m is finalized. The add-ons and the structure of the deal is yet to be negotiated between the two clubs. The contract is reported to be until 2029, and the midfielder will earn €8m per season net salary plus €2m add-ons.

Eddie Howe reportedly wants two midfielders in this transfer window, as the Premier League club has qualified for the Champions League and will be in four competitions next season. Alongside Tonali, Newcastle United are also prioritizing moves for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. There is a big chance that the England international can walk away from the King Power Stadium after the Foxes got relegated this season.

With Maddison and Tonali in the middle of the park, Newcastle United can potentially have one of the best midfield in the Premier League. Tonali can play in a single pivot and also bombard forward. However, we expect the Italian midfielder to play a deeper role and give freedom to Maddison, as we have seen at Leicester City.

Tonali was fundamental in AC Milan's Scudetto title in 2022. He performed in multiple midfield positions under manager Stefano Pioli. He made 48 appearances for the Italian giants last season as Milan finished fourth and reached the Champions League semi-finals.