Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The NFL Draft has finally concluded, and now comes a rather important decision for teams. Are they satisfied with the current roster that they have? Depending on how things went in the draft, some teams might still have some holes that they would want to fill. The good news for these teams is that there are still plenty of players available in the open market.

Let’s take a look at the best free agents still available after the 2023 NFL Draft. Note that we will NOT be looking at undrafted free agents from the 2023 class. We’ll be examining the “current” free agent class, those that were already in the league before the draft.

Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE

The edge rusher is arguably the most important position on defense in the NFL. With more pass-heavy offenses dominating the scene, getting meaningful pressure on a quarterback is usually the best way to neutralize the offense. A great pass-rush makes life easier for the rest of the offense.

The free agent class this year features some of the best edge rushers in the league. One of the most notable names that stand out is Yannick Ngakoue. The former Jaguars and Colts star is a consistent force on the defensive line. He is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, recording nine sacks last season for an ailing Colts defense.

Teams looking to add more help with their edge rushing will likely give Yannick Ngakoue a call. So far, there are rumors of him making a return to Jacksonville. Time will tell where he ends up.

Ezekiel Elliot

Ezekiel Elliott’s time with the Dallas Cowboys is a rather confusing experience. In the first few years, Elliot lived up to the draft hype, eating up defense like they weren’t even there. However, multiple injuries limited his production down the line. With Tony Pollard’s emergence as a workhorse running back, the Cowboys eventually decided to let Ezekiel Elliott go.

Despite a dip in production, Elliott is still one of the best running backs in this year’s NFL free agent class. He isn’t going to be a running back that will carry your offense for most of the game. However, he’s still someone who can give you a solid option as a third-down back. Teams like the Bengals and Bills (who are looking for a running back) could definitely use his services.

Frank Clark

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Like Ngakoue above, Frank Clark also fills a need for a position that highly sought-after in the NFL. Clark isn’t the same wrecker that he was during his prime, but he’s still a great pass rusher that can get to a quarterback. He recorded five sacks during the regular season for the Kansas City Chiefs and added 2.5 more in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Clark entered the NFL free agent class after he was released by the Chiefs. There’s still a chance for him to return to his former squad, but it would likely be a much lesser deal. It’ll be interesting to see where Clark ends up in free agency.

Donovan Smith

One of the keys to a great offense in the NFL is a great offensive line. Pass protection is of course their main priority: giving your QB time to read the defense is important. A great offensive line also helps their running back by efficiently opening up lanes for them to run and wreck havoc. The best offensive lineman available in the NFL Free Agency class is Donovan Smith.

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith enters the 2023 season as the best free agent lineman. The veteran lineman allowed only six sacks last season as the tackle to Tom Brady. A team that might want some more depth at blindside tackle might want to check out Smith.

Leonard Floyd

Another edge rusher, this time coming from the outside linebacker position. Leonard Floyd was an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 championship season. He racked up 11.5 sacks during their Super Bowl season, two of which came in the playoffs. He continued that dominance in 2022, getting nine sacks during their dreadful season.

Floyd was released by the Rams as part of their rebuilding efforts. At age 30, he doesn’t really fit the timeline of an LA team looking to regroup and move around their salary. A lot of teams that need a stable presence from the second level will likely take a stab at signing the outside linebacker to a new deal. The team that gets him will have one of the best pass rushers in the league.

All stats taken from Pro Football Reference.