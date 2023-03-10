The NFL Draft has always been a whirlwind of chaos with picks being trading sometimes at lightning speed. The 2023 NFL Draft will be no different. The 2023 class presents a deep talent pool that should tantalize executives around the NFL.

But sometimes the prospect a team really wants is out of reach. In those situations, a trade up might be necessary. On the flip side, a team might be fresh into a rebuild and in desperate need of young, up-and-coming talent. In that case, they may look to trade down to gain more draft capital.

Moving draft positions is nothing new to the NFL. In the 2022 NFL Draft, 18 of the 32 first-round picks were at one point traded. A first-round draft pick is one of the most valuable commodities in the NFL today.

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, teams are already eyeing a potential move up or down the first-round. These five trades would shake up both the landscape of the draft and the entire NFL.

Bears-Texans pick swap

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears hold all the cards in this year’s draft. Already having Justin Fields on their roster, it has been heavily speculated that Chicago could trade down. They could start the draft off with a bang while sliding just one spot back to No. 2 in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The Texans are in desperate need of a QB. They could wait at No. 2 knowing the Bears are unlikely to draft a quarterback. However, another quarterback-needy team could then jump Houston and grab their choice of QB. If the Texans are enamored with Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, they’ll need to swap picks with the Bears.

Chicago implemented a similar strategy when they drafted Mitch Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, trading numerous picks to the 49ers in the process. Since it’s the No. 1 pick, it may cost Houston a bit more. However, the Texans are loaded with draft picks after trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears have holes all over their roster and already have a QB in place. The Texans need a quarterback to jump start the franchise’s rebuild. Both teams get exactly what they need as Chicago moves back one spot in the draft.

Colts get into the mix

But the Bears aren’t done just yet. While Young or Stroud will go first overall, the other would be available at No. 2. If a team had the quarterback available ranked higher than the one that was drafted, they’ll be calling Chicago to move up. The Indianapolis Colts are still trying to find their quarterback post-Andrew Luck. A trade up to No. 2 lands Indy their man.

The Colts trotted out an unimpressive rotation of Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger at quarterback this past season. None of them impressed as Indianapolis slipped to 4-12-1. As the Colts look towards next season, finding a quarterback is top priority.

Indianapolis just brought in Shane Steichen as their head coach. He spent this past season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, leading Philadelphia to the third-best offense in the NFL, averaging 389.1 yards per game. The Colts will want to give Steichen a quarterback to mold and build around.

Moving up to No. 2 gives the Colts whoever is remaining between Young and Stroud. The Bears trade back twice, gain numerous first-round picks and still remain in the top five. Indianapolis gets their QB, Chicago builds out their roster.

Panthers find their QB

While Young and Stroud are now drafted in this exercise, Anthony Richardson still remains. The Florida quarterback has been flying up draft boards due to his impressive athleticism. The Panthers need a playmaker at quarterback to help them climb the NFC South. A trade with the Cardinals at No. 3 would secure Carolina their quarterback of the future.

Arizona is reportedly open to trading the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Cardinals have already locked Kyler Murray up to a long-term extension. Like the Bears, Arizona has needs around their roster. If the hype train on Richardson continues to keep trucking, the Panthers could pounce to finally land a QB.

Richardson is unlike most quarterbacks entering the NFL Draft. The former Florida QB tore it up at the NFL Combine, setting records with his impressive 4.43 40-yard dash, 40.5″ vertical and 10’9″ broad jump. When he becomes the starter, he would immediately elevate the Panthers’ offense to new heights.

The Panthers would have to give up their No. 9 this year and a future first-round pick. And Richardson would be a bit of a project. But Carolina will have found their quarterback after years of searching. The Frank Reich era would start with their foundation in place. Arizona would pick up some draft assets in the process.

Titans jump Raiders

After releasing Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their quarterback of their future. They could be eyeing Kentucky’s Will Levis at the No. 7 spot. But the Tennessee Titans have problems of their own. After wading in the middle, the Titans jump the Raiders and take a big swing on Levis.

The Detroit Lions hold the No.6 pick in the draft. With Jared Goff on the roster, they could look to run it back after their near playoff appearance in 2022. It would allow them to build out their defense while hoping Goff continues his success.

Tennessee knows that Las Vegas needs a QB. If Levis is the prospect he is cracked up to be, the Raiders are in line to take him. Ryan Tannehill has been alright for the Titans, but they have yet to make the AFC Championship since his arrival in 2019. They didn’t even make the playoffs last year.

Levis is known for his strong arm. He would add a downfield presence Tennessee has been lacking. In jumping the Raiders, Tennessee knows they’ll have to up their offer. But finding a QB to help the Titans break their current playoff threshold would be worth it.

Aaron Rodgers steals the show

The New York Jets have been strongly connected to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Owner Woody Johnson and company flew out to meet with Rodgers. The Jets are serious about trading for the Packers’ QB. What better day to do it than the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Jets do acquire Rodgers, numerous first-round picks would likely be involved. The Lions have the No. 6 overall pick after acquiring it from the Rams in a trade for Matt Stafford. Comparing QB trades, the Rams gave up their first-round picks both last and this year for Stafford.

New York holds the No. 13 overall pick in the draft. They could offer that as the first part of a deal for Rodgers. The Packers would then hold picks No. 13 and No. 15. If Green Bay is serious about Jordan Love as a starter, they could use those picks to build around him.

The Jets have coveted an elite quarterback. Rodgers seems like the player Johnson and New York higher-ups want. The Jets and Rodgers could steal the show, with the potential Hall of Fame quarterback joining New York on draft day.