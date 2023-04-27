A big question for the NFL Draft is when Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will be selected. Many in the football world expect Richardson to be one of a possible five quarterbacks taken in the first round, though there is uncertainty as to which team will select him.

One agent has offered his opinion, though he wasn’t specific on where exactly Richardson will land.

“Anthony Richardson is going to go a lot higher than most people expect tonight and that’s not a guess,” agent Brett Tessler said on Twitter. Richardson is expected to go outside of the top 10 but not much further. Tessler suggests he could be one of the first ten names called.

Tessler represents three NFL players currently under contract, including Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. It’s a bold prediction, but what benefit does he have in making something like this up? Tessler is not Richardson’s agent nor does he have any ties to the 20-year-old NFL Draft prospect.

Richardson has shot up draft boards after an impressive display at the NFL Draft Combine. His athleticism and prototypical quarterback build led many to believe that teams would quickly fall in love with Richardson’s potential and the chance to mold him into a quality starter.

Richardson by no means lit up the college landscape, spending just one season as Florida’s starting QB. He threw for 2549 yards and completed less than 54 percent of his passes in 2022, going 6-6 as a starter. He was responsible for 26 total touchdowns and added 654 rushing yards.

This year’s NFL Draft brings with it a lot of uncertainty. Anthony Richardson’s draft selection certainly plays into that theme.