Anthony Richardson is going to the moon! Well, his draft stock, at least: the Florida QB has shot up the recent NFL Draft boards. Richardson’s talent on the ground is undeniable: he’s one of the best running QBs in the country. However, draft pundits have rightfully questioned the QB’s passing abilities. That part of his game leaves a lot to be desired. When asked about that, Richardson fired back at the critics, per Aaron Wilson.

“Florida @GatorsFB quarterback Anthony Richardson: ‘I don’t care if somebody complains about me throwing too hard. They better catch it’ #NFLCombine2023”

The logic behind Richardson’s sudden rise to the top of mock boards is easy to see: teams are falling in love with his measurements. The star Gators QB is arguably the most athletic QB in the NFL draft today. He already has the tools to be a successful player in the league. Teams will argue that his shaky mechanics can be fixed, but you can’t teach speed and strength.

Still, it’s unlikely that Richardson becomes the first player to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, not with Bryce Young dominating the discussion. The former Heisman winner also has his fair share of concerns (namely, his build). However, Young’s pedigree and all-around talent make him the consensus best quarterback in the draft.

Anthony Richardson still has some time to boost his draft stock, though. The NFL Draft is still some days away, and the NFL Combine can be a good showcase of his skills. We’ll see how the QB board shakes up over the next couple of days.