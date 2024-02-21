Caleb Williams decided to not hire an agent

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams has decided to not hire an agent as he is going through the 2024 NFL Draft process, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Caleb Williams was not on a list of draft-eligible players and their agents that was published by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday, and he does not plan to hire one, according to Florio.

Ahead of the combine and this year's draft, Williams is believed by many to be the eventual No. 1 overall pick. The Chicago Bears currently hold the first selection, and as of right now, it seems likely that the team will select Williams and move on from quarterback Justin Fields.

Time will tell, and there is still a long time to go before the NFL Draft in April, but as of right now, the expectation is that Williams will play for the Bears in the NFL.

Florio points out that there might be stories that come out over the next few months throughout the draft process that do not paint Williams in the best light, and those stories could come from agents who represent other quarterbacks in this draft class. Without representation, Williams will not have an agent to push back on those stories.

However, it seems that Williams is content to go through the draft process without an agent. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson notoriously negotiated his long-term deal without an agent. After Williams is drafted by a team, he will have to sign a rookie deal. The money will be a fixed rate, but he will still have to make sure he is comfortable signing that deal without an agent.