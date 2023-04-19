Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams who are hosting key players on the last day of visits, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“On the last day of Top 30 visits: — #Georgia LB Nolan Smith is with the #AZCardinals. — #Clemson DT Brian Bresee is with the #Colts. — #Texas RB Roschon Johnson ends his wild schedule with the #49ers. — #Georgia OT Broderick Jones is with the #Chiefs after Chicago yesterday,” wrote Rapoport.

Nolan Smith, a former 5-star recruit out of Bradenton, Florida, chose the Bulldogs’ 2019 class over offers from Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina and Florida State, according to 247Sports. He recorded 18 tackles, three sacks and one pass deflection with Georgia last season, including four combined tackles and one sack in a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers in October. The 6-foot-3-inch linebacker recorded a 41.5-inch vertical at the NFL combine in March.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is with the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jacksonville Jaguars to a four-year, $80 million contract. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote Jones has the length necessary to improve punch timing and possesses loose hips and quick feet for recoveries, but will need to improve his play strength as a pro in his draft analysis.

Texas back Roschon Johnson will visit the San Francisco 49ers, who took seventh place in the NFL with 2,360 rushing yards and fifth with 20 rushing touchdowns. Johnson ran for 554 yards and five touchdowns last season, good enough for second place on the Longhorns’ roster in both categories.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan and defensive end Samson Ebukam as free agents, adding to a defense that tied with the 49ers with 44 sacks during the 2022 season.