Among many other high-level football players, Georgia football cornerback Christopher Smith had high NFL Draft praise for Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Carolina Panthers staff writer Augusta Stone wrote in a Friday article.

“He gave it to us,” cornerback Christopher Smith said. “He made a lot of big plays… a h**l of a player. Great quarterback. Definitely up there with all the rest of the quarterbacks in this draft.”

Stroud played in 25 games over the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, earning over 8,100 yards and 85 touchdowns as he made 575 of his 830 pass attempts. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback took second place in the school’s all-time passing yards records.

Stroud had a bold message of his own at the NFL draft combine earlier in March.

“I actually think I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row,” CJ Stroud. “I don’t even think I’ve touched my potential yet.”

Georgia edge rusher Robert Beal Jr., who ranked what his draft board would look like on Friday, had similar thoughts on the former four-star prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“Smooth in the pocket, honestly,” Beal said about Stroud. “He probably was the best quarterback we played. He was real poised, wasn’t nervous at all in the pocket. He just sat back there, had all his reads, and just made plays.”

In a December interview, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he nearly convinced Stroud to commit to the Bulldogs over the Buckeyes.

“Went all the way across the country and got to sit in his home and visit with him,” Smart said. “He has a really good disposition about him. He’s not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me, at quarterback, is one of the number one qualities you can find.