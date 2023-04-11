With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, this year’s top prospects’ schedules are seemingly filled to the brim with team visit after team visit. For highly-touted receiver Jordan Addison, this sentiment certainly rings true as he’s gearing up for yet another string of meetings after having attended a bevy of them this past week.

Following visits with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, the USC standout is hitting the road for a trio of meet-and-greets with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills, as per an initial report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Measuring in at 5-foot-11, 173-pounds Jordan Addison is a big-bodied target who can help a club win at all three levels, be it while on the outside or in the slot. Though his combine turnout was far from being considered “earth-shattering,” especially when it came to his 40-time of 4.49, Rapoport would note in his report that the receiver is still NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s “13th overall prospect.”

All three of these aforementioned franchises find themselves holding first-round selections in the mid-to-late 20s in the first round of this year’s upcoming NFL Draft, while all, particularly the Giants, could use some extra receiving help.

After having two mightily successful years at Pitt, Addison transferred to the USC Trojans for the 2022 campaign where, through 11 games played, he would register 875 receiving yards and 8 receiving touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Pac-12 for his on-field accomplishments.

Throughout his three-year collegiate career, the 21-year-old finished with 219 receptions, 3,134 receiving yards, and 30 total touchdowns.