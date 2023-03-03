Historically, the Chicago Bears have been most dangerous when embracing a strong defensive identity. Last season’s team was ions away from achieving that status. fortunately for fans, though, the organization has the opportunity to rebuild their once proud defense in the NFL Draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made it clear he intends to trade the No. 1 overall pick and address the team’s most glaring need. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is one potential target who could be an instant difference maker on the NFL’s worst statistic defense (27.2 points per game allowed). In fact, he is drawing comparisons to a star who made a very strong impression in Soldier Field.

The two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner (best defensive player in college football) clocked in with an impressive time of 4.60 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. It was the latest similarity shared with former Defensive Player of the Year and Bears great Khalil Mack, as conveyed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Bama edge Will Anderson’s official 40 time: 4.60. Blazin’ 🔥 🔥 🔥 The potential top position player on the board. pic.twitter.com/TbFDfmHZRb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2023

Chicago gave up multiple draft picks, most notably two first-rounders, to acquire Mack ahead of the 2018-19 season. He was an All-Pro twice (first-team in 2018) and was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last year. The idea that the franchise could quickly find another powerhouse who is a little bit faster, bigger and taller than Mack might be too tantalizing for the front office to resist.

Anderson Jr. terrorized offenses in 2021 en route to having one of the best defensive seasons college football has ever seen. His 101 total tackles-31 for loss- and 17.5 sacks were instrumental to the Crimson Tide winning the National Championship. He dropped off considerably last season, but did still record seven sacks. Perhaps the bar was set a bit too high after a stellar sophomore season.

Regardless, his elite talent makes him a highly coveted commodity ahead of April. The Bears seem to be moving forward with purpose. The end result could lead them to the next dominant pass rusher and a desperate return to relevancy.

Poles likely has that 40-yard dash time burned into his brain.