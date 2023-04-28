There are too many stories that don’t get to be told at the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, who devastatingly tore his ACL at the Scouting Combine in March, is hopeful his gets to be written this weekend at Kansas City. In fact, he is taking all possible measures to ensure it.

Vorhees sent every team a letter written by his doctor, detailing that he had successful surgery and is currently rehabbing the injury daily, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The most important part, which the 2022 All-American desperately wants burned into the memory of all 32 general managers, is that he should return to football without any limitations.

Former USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, who tore his right ACL at this year’s scouting combine, had this letter sent to all teams today from his doctor, Neal ElAttrache. pic.twitter.com/9vBRsWw33t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

The letter might be a bit unorthodox, but his resolve and perseverance is not news to those familiar with the 24-year-old athlete. Vorhees did not just pack up and go home after suffering his untimely injury. He bench pressed 38 reps at 225 pounds on one good knee. No one doubted how badly he wanted to make it to the NFL then, and certainly not now.

Injuries have kept him sidelined for many games throughout his long stay at USC, including some pivotal ones last year. It is the reason he will have to sweat it out the next couple of days in the NFL Draft. His production and experience could be enough to land him that once-in-a-lifetime phone call, though.

Vorhees was rarely knocked off balance in his 44 games with the Trojans, remaining a fixture on a line that helped unlock one of the best offenses in the country. He did not need a doctor’s note to highlight his desire.

The rest of the league should already have that marked in their scouting reports. In a sport so reliant on physical attributes, it might be Andrew Vorhees’ intangibles that guarantee a spot will be waiting for him next season.

Day 2 of the draft starts Friday at 7 p.m. ET.