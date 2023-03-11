The Carolina Panthers set the NFL ablaze with the blockbuster trade that saw them acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears. However, the Panthers may not just sit and hold that top pick. They could possibly trade the pick themselves, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

The Panthers traded four picks to the Bears along with wide receiver DJ Moore. Those picks include Carolina’s first-round selection at No. 9, the 61st pick, a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-round pick.

If the Panthers have identified the top quarterback in the draft and made the move with the Bears so they could select that player, the idea of trading out of that pick would defy logic.

However, if their plan all along was to entice the Bears to make this trade more than a month before the start of the draft so they could get a huge haul themselves, then general manager Scott Fitterer may have aced his hand. The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons all have needs at the QB position.

Still, new Panthers head coach Frank Reich knows the team needs a quarterback, and having his choice with the No. 1 picks could give Carolina a big advantage if that selection turns out to be a consistent superstar.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State signal caller CJ Stroud are considered the two top quarterbacks in the draft. While Young has sensational skills, he is short for an NFL quarterback at 5-10 1/8. Stroud, a consistent, big-play performer, is 6-3.

Whether they hold on to the pick or trade it, all eyes around the league are now on the Panthers.