Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Ravens are fresh off signing Lamar Jackson to a record-breaking contract extension. But with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, the Ravens are reportedly looking to make more upgrades to their roster.

Baltimore has contacted the Green Bay Packers about trading up in the first-round, via MJ Hurley of TDT Media. The Ravens hold the No. 22 pick in the draft while the Packers have No. 13.

The Packers originally had No. 15, but moved up two spots with their Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets. Green Bay is in a precarious spot when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Without Rodgers, the Packers have lost their franchise leader of the past 18 years. It’s hard to imagine the team reaching the same level of success without Rodgers under center. If they were to trade down with the Ravens, they’d be able to accumulate more draft picks as they build towards their post-Rodgers future.

However, Jordan Love has been waiting in the wings for years now. The Packers have gone on record saying they’re confident in Love as a starter. Their move up to No. 13 could be for an immediate difference maker, not as a trade chip.

Baltimore is looking to stack as much talent around Lamar Jackson as possible. With him now signed, the Ravens will be looking to make a serious playoff push. A trade up in the draft would give the Ravens a player who can help lead a postseason run immediately.

The 2023 NFL Draft is sure to feature numerous twists and turns. With the Ravens and Packers both entering different eras of their franchise, they could look to swap first-round picks.