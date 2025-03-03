The New York Jets 2024 season wasn’t a disaster when compared to say the Hindenburg or the Great Chicago Fire. But in football terms, it was about as disappointing a campaign as any team has had in recent memory. The Jets’ surreal organization-wide dysfunction was exposed in 2024 with Johnson’s persistent meddling creating a deeply unpleasant working environment. This led to players voting him the worst owner in football, according to the NFLPA’s annual report cards.

However, to his credit, Johnson has taken accountability for what he now realizes were mistakes in recent seasons. He did manage to hire Aaron Glenn as the team’s new head coach and he’s vowed to take a step back, allowing his football people to create the team’s culture.

An unquestionably wise decision, but one Jets fans aren’t certain Johnson can keep. Especially if the team gets off to another slow start.

Quarterback remains a question mark for New York, as it has for the entirety of Johnson’s run as team owner, which began in 2000. But the answer likely isn't waiting at the top of the 2025 draft.

Pass on the top passers in the draft

When discussing potential New York Jets trades this offseason, many pundits have suggested the team move up from the seventh spot to the top of the draft in order to select one of the two unanimous first-round caliber quarterbacks available in 2025. Recent comments from the team suggest the Jets are interested in a move up the board. However, this, without question, would be the worst possible decision for the franchise.

The Jets would have to give up significant draft capital – likely a minimum of a first and second rounder in 2025 (picks 7 and 39) as well as a 2026 first-round selection – for the right to the Tennessee Titans’ pick. New York could limit the draft capital drain by including Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall in the trade. But that would make a bad decision far, far worse.

In both scenarios the team would be mortgaging its future, either in picks that could prove pivotal in building out a roster with numerous holes, or by giving up a foundational player who’s already proven an ability to succeed at a very high level in the NFL.

And let’s keep in mind, this isn’t 2024 when Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were available at the top of the draft. The Jets would be leaving the cupboards bare for the opportunity to draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. This isn’t meant to disparage either of those QBs. It’s possible they both overcome the odds and turn out to be franchise players. But enough doubt exists to make surrendering a king’s ransom for the top pick in 2025 an easy pass.

Thanks, but no thanks.

New York will save its move-up-in-the-draft overpay for 2026 when the team gives up nine first-round picks to take Arch Manning first overall. And then he’ll probably pull an Eli, refusing to play for the team and forcing a trade to Steelers or something.

But enough about the big trade the Jets should not make. Let’s talk about the perfect trade New York should complete in 2025.

The Jets must address a number of roster holes this offseason. An earlier piece on this site suggested sneaky-good free agent signings the team could use to shore up right outside cornerback, middle linebacker, x receiver and tight end. While there are several directions that New York could go in the trade market, one option stands out above the rest. And that is Detroit Lions’ safety Kerby Joseph.

The Jets should trade for Lions' safety Kerby Joseph

Back in 2009 the Jets hired a brash, first-time head coach with a sharp defensive mind and a thing for feet. New York tapped Rex Ryan to lead the franchise after he spent four seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator – a job made infinitely easier thanks to the presence of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

Anyway, when Rex came to New York, he brought with him a pivotal member of the Ravens’ defense. A player who could help Ryan win over the locker room, lead the coach’s defense on the field and ultimately transition the team to contenders, which he did, as the Jets made back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in Ryan’s first two seasons as head coach. That player was Bart Scott.

Of course, Scott joined the Jets as a free agent, so this isn’t an exact comparison, but it would behoove new head coach Aaron Glenn to follow that general example.

Yes, Glenn has stated he wants to operate as the CEO of the team and leave the defense to new coordinator Steve Wilks. But Glenn is all about culture. He’s proud of what he built in Detroit during his time leading the team’s defense there. And adding a Lions’ player who’s familiar with Glenn’s leadership style and knows what the coach expects from his players will only help expedite the process of transforming New York’s lovable losers into a competitive football team.

Additionally, the Jets also need help in the secondary – specifically at safety since cornerback was addressed via free agency (in the above mentioned article, not in real life).

Last season, New York lost standout safety Jordan Whitehead and this season Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams all become free agents. While the 2025 draft is considered a strong class for safeties, the Jets are still going to need to add a veteran at the position either in free agency or via trade.

Pick up a pickoff artist

With all that in mind the Jets should make an offer for Lions’ safety Kerby Joseph. No player embodies the toughness and attitude Glenn cultivated in Detroit quite like Joseph. And Kerby can flat out ball on top of that. Last season, Joseph led the league in interceptions with nine.

The Jets struggled mightily with takeaways in 2024, finishing in the bottom third of the league in total turnovers created. New York was 27th in the league in interceptions. Joseph single-handedly outproduced the entire Jets defense, which totaled just seven picks all season.

The third-year defender also racked up 83 total tackles with 12 passes defended and he scored a touchdown on a pick-six.

Now, the Lions are not going to just give Joseph away. He’s become one of the NFL’s best safeties. However, Joseph is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will be looking for an extension. The timing is bad for Detroit as the team needs to sign several key players this offseason.

CB Carlton Davis, DE Za’Darius Smith, DT D.J. Reader, LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson and G Kevin Zeitler are all free agents. Additionally, superstar DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams and TE Sam LaPorta are all entering the final year of their deals and S Brian Branch is a season away. They’ll all be looking for long term extensions sooner rather than later.

Although Lions’ GM Brad Holmes has said that re-signing Joseph is on the team’s radar, it could be a situation where there’s just not enough cash to go around. And with Kerby’s running mate Branch developing into a star safety himself, with arguably the higher ceiling of the two, it’s possible Joseph is attainable.

If the Lions are open to moving the All-Pro, the Jets should pounce. Glenn would have his leader on the field, aiding in his quest for a culture change while New York builds one of the league’s most intimidating secondaries.

Back in in 2020, the Jets fleeced the Seahawks, sending safety Jamal Adams to Seattle in exchange for two first-round picks. New York clearly won the trade (for once). And, despite some similarities – both players are entering the fourth year of their rookie deals, etc. – the organization isn’t going to give up anything close to the Adams haul for Joseph.

While Kerby was selected to his first All-Pro team in 2024, Adams was the far more decorated player, as he already had first- and second-team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods when Seattle came calling. Additionally, Adams was the sixth overall draft pick in 2017 while Joseph was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The Jets will have to relinquish some draft capital to acquire Joseph, obviously. But second and third-round picks feel more appropriate. Particularly if the Lions recognize that, despite being in reasonably good financial shape with about $50 million in cap space, they’re not going to be able to re-sign all of their players on expiring deals and they’ll need to keep a significant war chest available for when Hutchinson and other young stars sit down to negotiate. Getting something in return before a player leaves in free agency is obviously preferable.

Other potential Jets trades

As for the Jets, rather than move up in the draft, the team should consider moving back. Trading out of the seventh pick to a later first-round spot could position New York to land quarterback Jaxson Dart or Michigan tight end Colston Loveland while setting them up with (at the very least) an extra second-rounder that will help with compensating the Lions for Joseph.

Clearly, adding an edge rusher to pair with a (hopefully) fully healed Jermaine Johnson in 2025 would be a boon as well. The Jets have lacked a consistent, high-impact pass rusher since trading John Abraham to the Falcons 20 years ago.

New York could also attempt a trade for Philadelphia Eagles third-string quarterback Tanner McKee. While the NFL sample size is admittedly small, McKee completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 323 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in two regular season appearances last year. He produced a passer rating of 117.2 in limited action.

McKee could be a hidden gem who might be available for a Day 3 pick. Even with Tyrod Taylor returning for 2025 on a $6 million salary, McKee is set to earn just a little over $1 million this season. Meaning New York could draft a quarterback and still have one of the cheapest QB rooms in the entire league. Heck, they could even sign Cooper Rush on a one-year, $5 million deal and let Taylor, McKee and Rush battle it out for starting duties in a three-way quarterback competition during training camp while they red-shirt their rookie pick and they’d still be under $14 million for the position in 2025.

They shouldn't do that, but they could. And compared to the $40 million a year Sam Darnold is expected to get, it would be quite a bargain. But, again, they shouldn't add four middling quarterbacks to their roster in 2025.

While there are any number of intriguing trade options for the Jets this offseason, when you consider overall talent, team need, compensation and culture fit, Joseph should be the Jets’ primary trade target in 2025.