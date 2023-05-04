Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has completed multiple blockbuster trades over the past year, and he reportedly made a push to pull off another such move earlier in the offseason.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted last week that the Dolphins were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings in March about the possibility of a trade involving running back Dalvin Cook. Talks between the two sides regarding such a trade ultimately reached a standstill.

The Dolphins later opted to bolster their depth at the position by using the No. 84 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane.

Breer recently touched on the possibility of the Dolphins once again reaching out to Minnesota to discuss a potential trade involving Cook and why Achane could play an instrumental role in Miami’s final call on this matter.

“Now, with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the fold, there isn’t a massive need there,” Breer wrote in his weekly mailbag article. “They could certainly line up and play with the running backs they have. What they’d hoped Cook would give them was a game-breaking element in the backfield. And that’s a need they actually addressed this week, by tabbing Texas A&M’s stick-of-dynamite, Devon Achane, who had the fastest 40 time for any running back at the combine and the third-fastest time overall.

“With that in mind, my guess is they’ll look to get Achane a lot of work through May and June and, if it looks like he won’t be ready to roll in September, then maybe they’d revisit the idea of a deal. But if Achane is good to go, I’d think the idea of Cook would be in the rearview mirror.”

Cook, who has three years left on his contract with the Vikings, has been in the trade rumor mill as of late. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently noted that he is trying to “find” a solution to this dilemma.

Overall, the Dolphins currently have six running backs on their roster, including Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. The two running backs each signed two-year deals with the Dolphins during the opening week of this year’s free agency period.