Years ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport was voted “Biggest Gossip” in high school. He definitely capitalized on that and made a career out of that superlative.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new documentary, NFL Draft: The Pick is In, Rapoport revealed he and Deirdre Colligan were both voted “Biggest Gossip” — he still talks to her to this day.

Gossiping isn't always bad, though, at least according to Rapoport. “And it was basically the same thing I do now, which is finding out information, getting to a point where people can trust you, behaving the right way with that information, not burning anyone, sharing what you can share, collecting a lot of it and building relationships, and then when it's time to put some stuff out, you put some stuff out,” he said.

Now, that isn't to say gossiping hasn't ever gotten the NFL insider in trouble. “It has definitely gotten me in trouble,” Rapoport confessed. “I think the high school me could probably learn a lot from the NFL Network me as far as what to share, but it's all a little tongue-in-cheek, but like not that much, because you learn so much about why it's so important to be the one that people trust — and never, ever, ever burn that.”

He continued, “That really has helped in my work life because so much of what I do now is you find out information, or if people tell you secret information, you touch base on it, you keep it to yourself until it's time. And the more you do that, the more people can trust you and the more information you get. And that's kind of how I do my job.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“On the other side of it, it's really fun,” he said. “There are some things, I think, where you find out too much information and you're sort of like, ‘Oh, I don't like this as much as I used to,' for instance.”

Rapoport then compared it to finding out your favorite actor is a jerk: “Like, if you find out that one of your favorite actors is, in reality, a real jerk, you're like, ‘Oh, that's sucks.'”

However, that's never been the case for Ian Rapoport and the NFL. “It's never been like that for me for football. The more I find out, the more inside stuff, the more I want to know. I love knowing a lot of things, so this is, weirdly, kind of the perfect job for me,” he concluded with a laugh.

NFL Draft: The Pick is In is streaming on The Roku Channel now.