NFL London Game Odds: Giants vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will travel across the pond to London for a Sunday morning NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below.

The New York Giants are 3-1, winning some ugly close games. The team lost to division rival Dallas in a Monday night matchup in week three but owns an impressive win over a good Tennessee Titans team. Fans are feeling optimistic about the team for the first time in a long time.

Green Bay also enters this one at 3-1, albeit in a different way than New York. After an ugly opening loss to Minnesota, Green Bay has won three games in a row, highlighted by an overtime victory over New England last weekend. Aaron Rodgers is still the quarterback, which should bring a state of certainty to the team.

Here are the Giants-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL London Game Odds: Giants-Packers Odds

New York Giants: +8 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: -8 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-106)

Under: 41.5 (-114)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones should not be the reason the Giants win or lose a game. Jones alleviated some turnover issues from his rookie season and is a capable starting NFL quarterback. The issue this year is injuries and a lack of depth at the receiver position. Jones has completed 64 percent of his passes for 631 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Jones has also rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 463 rushing yards and two touchdowns. As a team, New York has rushed for 770 yards. Richie James and Barkley each lead the team with 15 catches, while James leads with 155 receiving yards. Sterling Shepard will be sorely missed, as he is out for the season with a knee injury. New York is averaging 19 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

For as boring as the offense has been, New York’s defense has been great in the young season. New York has limited opponents to 17.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league. Julian Love leads the team with 29 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack. New York has registered nine sacks this season, led by Dexter Lawrence’s two. Xavier McKinney has broken up three passes to pace the team, accounting for a quarter of the team’s twelve.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Rodgers is entering the final turn of his NFL career but is still playing at a high level. Rodgers has completed 69 percent of his passes, throwing for 935 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Aaron Jones leads the team with 327 rushing yards and a touchdown, while AJ Dillon is second with 211 rushing yards and a touchdown. Green Bay has totaled 580 rushing yards as a team. Romeo Dobbs is the leading receiver of a mosh posh group. Dobbs has caught 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard has also caught two touchdown passes, with 12 catches for 174 yards overall. Green Bay is averaging 18.8 points per game.

Green Bay’s defense has stymied opponents, holding them to 17.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. De’Vondre Campbell leads the team with 36 tackles, including two for a loss. Rashan Gary has terrorized opposing quarterbacks to the tune of five sacks. Green Bay has totaled eleven sacks as a team. Jaire Alexander has intercepted the team’s only pass.

Final Giants-Packers Prediction & Pick

Two good defenses and an uninspiring offense plus long travel equal a low score.

Final Giants-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay -8 (-110), under 41.5 (-114)