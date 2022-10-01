The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will head across the pond as the two NFL teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It’s time to embrace royalty as we check our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Saints prediction and pick.

The Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday, rallying from a 24-14 deficit to start the fourth quarter to stun Detroit. Kirk Cousins completed 24 of his 41 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Dalvin Cook rushed 17 times for 96 yards on a 5.6 yards-per-carry rate while scoring one touchdown. K.J. Osborn was the hero, scoring the game-winning touchdown. He produced five receptions for 73 yards to go with the game-winning score. Adam Thielen caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, star receiver Justin Jefferson failed to produce, catching just three passes for 14 yards. The defense could not get off the field, which is something to pay attention to.

The Saints lost 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Jameis Winston completed 25 of his 41 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Also, Alvin Kamara rushed 15 times for 61 yards. Chris Olave went off, catching nine passes for 147 yards, and Tre’quan Smith caught four for 105 yards. Additionally, Michael Thomas added five receptions for 49 yards. The offense hummed but managed 14 points. Unfortunately, they also committed three turnovers and were responsible for much of the seven penalties.

The Vikings lead the overall series 19-12. Also, both teams are 2-0 in games played on London soil. The last matchup between the teams was on Christmas Day in 2020. In that matchup, the Saints demolished the Vikings 52-33. Cousins is 1-3 against the Vikings and played in that matchup. Moreover, he completed 27 of his 41 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Cook rushed 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Also, Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 85 yards.

Jameis Winston is 0-1 against the Vikings and will face him as a member of the Saints for the first time. However, Kamara feasted on Christmas Day. He plundered the Vikings for 195 yards and six touchdowns, which tied an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game. Additionally, Thomas caught 10 passes for 126 yards in the victory.

Here are the Vikings-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL London Game Odds: Vikings-Saints Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-115)

New Orleans Saints: +3 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-108)

Under: 41.5 (-112)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Cousins is playing well, for the most part, tossing for 758 yards with a 252.7 yards-per-game clip. Also, he has thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions. Cook has rushed for 203 yards at a 67.7 yards-per-game clip. Additionally, he has one touchdown. Jefferson has 246 yards on an 82.0 yards-per-game clip and two touchdowns. However, he has produced just 62 yards with no scores over the last two games and looks to break his slump against a tough assignment in Marcus Lattimore. Thielen has 149 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings rank 16th in points-per-game, ninth in points-allowed-per-game, and 21st in yards-per-game. Conversely, Minnesota ranks 28th in time-of-possession, 26th in third-down conversion rate, and 12th in sacks. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with two sacks.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can move the chains and avoid penalties. Additionally, they must stop Kamara and force Winston into throwing the ball as Carolina did.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Winston has had a lousy season, producing a quarterback rating of 79.5 with 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Moreover, his mistakes have hurt the Saints, and he must reign them in. Kamara is not doing well, producing just 100 yards over three games and only five receptions for 19 yards through the air. Additionally, he has yet to score a touchdown. Olava is the breakout player, producing 268 yards, but he also has failed to score. Subsequently, Thomas has 171 yards but also has scored three times.

The Saints rank 22nd in points-per-game, 19th in points-allowed-per-game, and fourth in yards-per-game. However, they also rank 24th in time-of-possession, 24th in third-down conversion rate, and 28th in sacks. Cameron Jordan has one sack with eight solo tackles for the defense.

The Saints will cover the spread if they stop committing errors and penalties. Moreover, Winston must avoid turnovers, and the offense cannot commit penalties that put themselves in long third-down situations. The defense must isolate Cook and Jefferson to force Cousins to look elsewhere.

Final Vikings-Saints Prediction & Pick

It is a truly neutral site. However, look at Cousins’s record against the Saints and his record in big games. The Saints still have a good defense but need the offense to stay on the field longer. Expect the Saints to adjust to their mistakes and find a way to stop the Vikings in London.

Final Vikings-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints: +3 (-105)