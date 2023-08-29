A suspect was identified in a stabbing incident at a Santa Clara In-N-Out that left two victims with multiple wounds on Friday night.

Gage Anthony Bryand faces criminal charges of attempted homicide and resisting and obstructing a police officer after a brawl broke out between San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

The 27-year-old Gage “was among a group detained after the mayhem and had been in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail when law enforcement pinpointed him as the primary suspect,” per KTVU news in California. “The police department confirmed that officers and detectives were able to identify him through video footage.”

Bryand allegedly stabbed two people during the brawl, sending them both to the hospital. Violence had already broken out last weekend during a 49ers preseason game at Levi's Stadium, with a video posted to X showing multiple angles of a heated tussle.

HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023

“Both subjects declined any type of prosecution of the other for assault and battery. They were both ejected for violating the code of conduct,” explained Lt. Mike Crescini of the Santa Clara Police Department.

Last month during a soccer match, a fan was also stabbed at Levis's Stadium during a brawl. It isn't clear how the weapon made it through security.

At least 10 people were involved in Friday night's incident at the Santa Clara In-N-Out following San Francisco's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Santa Clara police.

Both stabbing victims were hospitalized, but their conditions are not clear as of Tuesday morning.