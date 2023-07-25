The older brother of former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez has caught the attention of authorities again. Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez has reportedly been arrested over fears that he was planning school shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University, per documents from the Bristol Police Department that have been obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the BPD, several people came forward in early July claiming D.J. had been acting erratically … and sending alarming text messages, including one that allegedly read, “we're taking lives if s*** isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game.”

One of the people who allegedly made claims of D.J. Hernandez's seemingly sinister plans was his ex, who told police that the brother of Aaron Hernandez told her that he would forego a July 7 court date in order to go “into a number of classrooms and buildings.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Authorities also revealed that D.J. Hernandez posted alarming messages on social media on July 19 about wanting to “absolutely” kill. Following that post, police reportedly went to Hernandez's residence where he threatened to kill them before being tasered and arrested. Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court next week.

This is not the first incident with authorities involving D.J. Hernandez. It can be recalled that he was arrested back in March for hurling a brick at ESPN's Bristol headquarters.

DJ Hernandez and Aaron Hernandez, who passed away in 2017, both grew up in Bristol.