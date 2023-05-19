How a joke is perceived by a work colleague will depend on setting , delivery and context. Apparently, at least one of those factors was working against the agent who is being investigated by the NFL Players Association for allegedly trying to bribe teams at the 2023 NFL Draft.

David Canter, president of GSE Worldwide, denies allegations that he offered up the use of his vacation home to teams in exchange for selecting players he represented. His lawyer issued a statement reaffirming the longtime NFL agent’s innocence, claiming that the whole matter has been completely misconstrued.

“The communications that are the subject of the investigation were no more than playful banter with Mr. Canter with industry colleagues, who interpreted them to be made in jest, as any reasonable person would,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Canter must now defend his reputation.”

Statement from NFL agent David Canter’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster of Meister Seelig & Fein: pic.twitter.com/zXlegR6kE7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 19, 2023

This whole situation will be difficult for the public to wrap their head around. Outside NFL Draft circles, no one would really know if such horseplay is a regular occurrence in these sort of functions. Bribery is such a taboo topic, that any suggestion of it would probably evoke either genuine or nervous laughter, regardless of legitimacy.

That level of uncertainty could make harsh punishment unattainable. Canter could lose his agent’s certification if the NFLPA’s disciplinary committee finds that he acted in violation of the conduct policy.

This investigation could get contentious the deeper it goes, especially when integrity and reputation is on the line.