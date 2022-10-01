Antonio Brown goes viral after disturbing public indecency clip gets leaked

Antonio Brown’s off-field issues have always been the only thing holding him back in the NFL. On the field, the wide receiver is one of the best at his position. However, Brown has always found himself in trouble in one way or another throughout his career. Whether it’s a public falling-out with his teammates or run-ins with the law, AB has never failed to be in the headlines.

His latest antics, though, are arguably the most disturbing ones out of a long list of issues. A video leaked by the New York Post shows Antonio Brown exposing himself to women in a hotel in Dubai. The video shows the ex-NFL wide receiver repeatedly showing off his bare lower half to women while in a pool.

This public indecency act prompted the hotel staff to kick Antonio Brown out. Aside from this disgusting incident, Brown also allegedly did not conform to the dress-code standards in the United Arab Emirates. Hotel staff also suspected that the former NFL WR smoked marijuana in his hotel room; a criminal offense in the country.

This act is unfortunately the latest in a long list of disturbing or weird things Antonio Brown has done throughout his NFL career. His actions range from mildly annoying (arriving to practice in a helicopter) to downright criminal (domestic violence, sexual assault). This is exactly why no team has dared to touch Brown despite his obvious talent.

Antonio Brown was in Saudi Arabia to attend a Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match. With no team signing him, the former star has been pushing his music career as a rap artist.