Leave it to NFL legend Brett Favre to stir up more controversy. When he's not filing frivolous lawsuits or being investigated for welfare fraud, Favre can apparently be found on Twitter, on his digital soapbox, telling everyone what makes an American unpatriotic.

“If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it.”

The internet wasn't interested in Favre's tweet.

One user told him, “That's right, real Patriots like yourself steal welfare money!”

You may begin to notice a theme.

“That's right. Steal from your own country first!”

And this tweet succeeded at summarizing the whole mess.

“Aren't you busy stealing money from poor AMERICANS? Stop acting like anything you say should be taken to heart.”

Favre really can't help himself. NFL fans probably find it difficult to reconcile the Green Bay Packers legend from his controversies.

Brett Favre's forever tarnished NFL legacy

According to the Sports Illustrated report on Favre's scam, the NFL All-Pro allegedly directed and diverted money away from state funds for personal gain.

‘Favre was a leading character in a drama full of political alliances and personal favors; of celebrities and their sycophants; of unchecked power and unconscionable use of federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. Illegal behavior was so institutionalized that some perpetrators showed no fear of getting caught.

“One of Favre’s business partners referred to Bryant as part of his “team,” to which the governor replied, in part: “We will get this done,” according to texts Sports Illustrated obtained over the course of several months of reporting. The governor texted Favre about “our cause.”

Anna Wolfe, the reporter who unearthed the depths of the scandal won a Pulitzer Prize.

This is far from the first time Favre got caught sending stupid texts. Jenn Sterger, a former New York Jets and NFL sideline reporter, received lewd photos from Favre, someone she had never even met before. Sterger explained and revisited the trauma in a 2018 sitdown with CBS Sports.

“A lot of people don't realize I've never met Brett Favre,” she said. “I don't know him. I've never met him personally, never shaken his hand, never said hello, never introduced myself. So to this day, a lot of people don't realize I was cyber-bullied. I wasn't his mistress, I wasn't his girlfriend, we had no physical interaction at all, and I think that that's something, to this day, that still shocks people.”

“They also cleared my name and said that I didn't do anything wrong,” Sterger said of the NFL's 2010 investigation. “I'm not the Brett Favre girl. I tell people that every chance I get. Including dumb drunks at a bar. People meet me say, ‘You're a lot different than I thought you would be.' I say, ‘What were you expecting?'”

Favre's social media presence is chock full of cringeworthy takes.