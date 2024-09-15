The Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in the season opener. However, the Dolphins’ Week One victory was largely overshadowed by news of star receiver Tyreek Hill being aggressively detained by Miami-Dade police prior to the game. Video of the tense interaction was released, triggering outrage from players, fans and analysts alike.

While Hill’s Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey called for the officers involved in the incident to be fired, media personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley also weighed in. Now we have Cam Newton’s take on the situation, which he discussed at length on his weekly show 4th & 1 with Cam Newton.

Newton walked his audience through the police footage of Hill being detained, frequently pausing the video to offer commentary. While the former MVP was addressing Hill’s interaction with law enforcement, he made it clear that he hoped society in general would take something away from the incident

After rolling several seconds of footage that showed a Miami-Dade officer approach Hill’s car window, Newton stopped things to weigh in. “Bro, comply!… I’m just trying to keep you alive! Like real s***, because I’m not talking to Tyreek Hill more than I’m talking to everybody else that’s going to get pulled over on a day-to-day basis,” he said per ClutchPoints, via 4thand1show on X.

Tyreek Hill played in Week One for the Dolphins after being detained by police

When the video revealed the Dolphins' wideout rolling his window up, Newton shouted, “You don’t get no type of privilege bro! When you roll the window down and you roll the window back up? Bro, don’t do that, you can’t do that… It puts you in danger. And you have to put yourself in that officer's position, he don’t know what the hell is in that damn car… [the officer] was excessive. I’m not taking no officer’s side, that’s what I’m not doing. I'm trying to say how this situation could have been played out a little different.”

Upon seeing an officer get aggressive with a handcuffed Hill, Newton responded by saying, “Now we’re talking about certain things that is a normal routine day for a black person in America. So why wouldn’t we make this a big thing to talk about ‘cus we can save somebody’s life. We can really help people more than just saying, ‘Ah damm, that’s f***ed up what they did to Tyreek,’ like no, bro, we gotta hold accountability on both sides. These things are necessary… it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The segment wrapped up with a little levity. Newton showed a clip of Hill at a press conference after the Dolphins victory. The receiver acknowledged his respect for the police and expressed his interest in becoming an officer. Newton wryly responded, “If he were to become a cop one day, ain’t nobody running away from his a**.”

Miami-Dade police director Stephanie V. Daniels announced that an internal affairs investigation into the incident had been initiated. Additionally, an officer involved in Hill’s detainment has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct.