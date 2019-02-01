If Chip Kelly’s proclamation is to be believed, controversial player Colin Kaepernick is “ready to go” for another round of football.

The ex-49ers coach told TMZ Sports that the ex-49ers quarterback is ready to get suited up for one more go-around on the field.

“I think he’s ready to go. Anybody that wants a good quarterback should sign him.”

As fans of the game already know, Colin Kaepernick has been sidelined since 2016, when he played under Kelly with the San Francisco 49ers. At that time, he began kneeling during the National Anthem. This sparked a nationwide debate about “taking a knee” vs. “standing for the flag,” and was — some claim — the impetus behind the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Unfortunately, while Kaepernick was trying to do what he felt was the right thing, he found himself sidelined and, ultimately, terminated from the team. That same year, Kaepernick initiated a lawsuit against the NFL. Since then, the player has claimed he’s been “blackballed” by teams, which is why he isn’t playing.

But according to Roger Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing because he lacks the proper skill set to play on the field. His politics, said the commissioner, have “nothing to do” with why Kaepernick hasn’t been resigned to a team.

Goodell’s comments drew the ire of Mark Geragos, Kaep’s attorney, who said that the commissioner has been “properly roasted” on social media as a result of his comments (which Kaep, through his attorney, categorically denies).

“I think the commissioner was roasted appropriately on social media… The whole thing is basically a ruse. The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the President.” Mark Geragos, Colin Kaepernick’s attorney, on Roger Goodell’s recent comments about Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/91zD2KNM5z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2019

Though he’s a hero to some, and a pariah to others, Colin Kaepernick is still a player that can generate buzz.