NFL fans can't believe Cris Collinsworth's out of pocket "fat" take about backup quarterbacks.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are facing off in a heated Week 16 game. However, all of the attention is on NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth. For whatever reason, Collinsworth made a pretty wild claim about backup quarterbacks in the league.

With so many starting quarterbacks dealing with injuries, we've seen plenty of backups play this season. While Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico were discussing what was going on in the league, Collinsworth made an out-of-pocket comment about backup quarterbacks being “fat.”

“When you're the backup quarterback, you can go months without even taking a single play in practice…that's the reason a lot of backup quarterbacks are fat. They don't do anything. ”

Tirico seemed a bit taken aback by Collinsworth's comment.

Tirico seemed a bit taken aback by Collinsworth's comment. Pretty much the entire NFL world was shocked. It's not even a common joke about backup quarterbacks or anything. Additionally, how many backups are actually fat in the league? Like pretty much none of them.

NFL fans couldn't help but agree, as many of them voiced their opinion about Collinsworth's out-of-pocket statement.

NFL fans who don't have Peacock seem greatful they didn't have to listen to Cris Collinsworth.

At the end of the day, it was a pretty funny comment. Collinsworth probably didn't mean anything by it. But it's hard to imagine many NFL fans or players agree with this take. Especially considering how much time and effort these guys put into improving their game. So, maybe someone will chirp back at Cris Collinsworth after the game.