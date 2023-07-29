Don't get your hopes up, New England Patriots fans. As the 2023 season dawns, free agent running back Dalvin Cook seems to only have eyes for the New York Jets.

Refuting rumors of a possible meeting with New England, Cook clarified that his only remaining scheduled visit is with the rebuilt Jets, who—on-paper, at least—fit his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender.

“Things are definitely heating up,” Cook said during a Saturday appearance on ESPN, per @JGrayJets on Twitter. “I want to go win right now. Aaron Rodgers is a big influence on going to the Jets. The Jets have a great roster outside of Aaron Rodgers. There are no other visits lined up after the Jets.”

Prior reporting indicated Cook was “in talks” with the Patriots about a meeting in Foxborough following his trip to New York this weekend. With training camp in full swing, however, the soon-to-be 28-year-old's latest comments suggest he'll be signing with the Jets—assuming the sides can find common ground on a contract.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in early June, a controversial move that opened up an additional $9 million in cap space. Though likely on the downside of his career given the frustratingly short shelf life of high-usage running backs, Cook remained among the league's most dynamic playmakers last season, finishing with 1,173 rushing yards, 39 catches and 10 total touchdowns en route to a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

If he signs in New York, expect Cook to immediately become the Jets' undisputed starting running back, at least until Breece Hall—still recovering from a torn ACL—soon makes his training camp debut.