Free agent running back Dalvin Cook offered his take on the current state of the market at his position. Running backs are viewed as a position that is not long-lasting, which has led to a reluctance from teams to sign them to long-term deals.

Via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo:

“(Baltimore Ravens running back) J.K. Dobbins, (who Cook shares an agent with), he's productive but he doesn't have the wear and tear,” Cook said. “And they still don't want to pay him…That's the solution of us coming together as running backs, standing firm and trying to get this thing done and turn it around for the market, for sure.”

The Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley did not secure long-term deals from their respective teams even though they earned it. In the final year of his initial deal, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 and was a first-team All-Pro. Still, the Raiders placed Jacobs under the franchise tag and did not reach a long-term deal with him before the deadline last week.

Barkley recently returned to Giants camp after he and New York agreed on a one-year, $11 million contract.

“I know what's going on with the running back situation and me being tagged and the value of a running back continues to go down,” Barkley said, via CBS. “The only way that I feel like that's gonna change is someone's gotta make a change.”

Cook played in the 2022 season for the Minnesota Vikings and posted 1,100-plus rushing yards for the fourth consecutive season. Still, he remains a free agent and has not been signed since he was released in June.