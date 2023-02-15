The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts “discussed prominent offensive coaching roles” with ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky before he opted to remain with ESPN, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Dan Orlovsky earned stats in seven NFL seasons and four different NFL teams, according to Pro Football Reference. The 6-foot-5-inch quarterback has three recorded seasons with the Detroit Lions, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one with the Houston Texans and one with the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as he played in 26 games and started in 12 during his NFL career.

Orlovsky earned a game-winning drive during a 19-16 Colts win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2011. He threw a one-yard pass to six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who scored in the game-sealing touchdown over the then-AFC South Champion in the Texans.

“I was kind of in my hotel room thinking today and kind of know it’s the last home game of the season here and there’s question marks about what can happen in this future, and I was thinking if it ever got to the point in the game where somebody needed to make a play, it wasn’t probably going to go anywhere but (Wayne),” Dan Orlovsky said. “I think he deserved that opportunity.”

He spent four seasons with the UConn Huskies from 2001-04, earning 84 touchdowns in 46 games played. His just over 10,700 passing yards still stands as the UConn school record for career passing yards, placing over 4,300 yards ahead of quarterback Bryant Shirreffs for first place. His 84 touchdowns are more than the second, third and fourth-place earners combined for UConn career touchdowns.

Orlovsky passed up offers from Michigan State and Purdue when he enrolled with the Huskies in 2001, according to 247Sports.

Dan Orlovsky was hired by ESPN in 2018 as a college football and NFL analyst. He appears on NFL Live with NFL analyst Mina Kimes, ESPN analyst Marcus J. Spears and ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge.