The NFL has witnessed a rather strange controversy flare up over the past few days, as many fans believe that Caleb Williams snubbed C.J. Stroud after the Chicago Bears lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. With the drama-filled situation still being discussed as Week 3 approaches, Dan Orlovsky shared an interesting Tom Brady story that relates to the situation.

Orlovsky himself was a quarterback in the NFL, albeit not a very successful one. Still, he went out and put his best foot forward everytime he took the field, and that included a couple of battles against Brady. Orlovsky shared how Brady had some words of encouragement for him after one of his losses against him, with the current ESPN analyst revealing how much Brady's quick comment meant to him.

Dan Orlovsky valued the kind words he received from Tom Brady

For the most part, Orlovsky responded to the situation in a similar way that many other players would respond. Brady wasn't perceived as the GOAT like he is now back when this happened, but he still was one of the top quarterbacks in the league who was giving some advice to a fellow QB. Stroud is already established in the NFL, whereas Williams is still finding his way, so it's safe to say that the Texans second-year passer knows what the Bears rookie is currently dealing with.

For whatever reason, though, Williams wanted nothing to do with Stroud, which is something that also perplexed Orlovsky. Williams should be hoping to get all the advice he can, rather than trying to ignore Stroud because he feels he doesn't need his advice. It was certainly an odd interaction, and it appears as if Orlovsky is on the same boat as everyone else when it comes to his perception of this incident.