Dez Bryant has a lot of free time on his hands these days seeing as he still hasn’t signed for a new team a quarter of the way into the season. As a result, Dez is using some of his downtime to reply to fans’ tweets.

One such tweet that came Dez’s way recently was his picks for the top three running backs in the league. Bryant duly obliged by offering up his trio of choice.

Zeke Kamara Barkley https://t.co/hMd5CCrsOC — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 30, 2018

It’s unknown whether Dez has those three ranked 1-2-3 in the order they were written. Either way, it’s likely that Ezekiel Elliott would be No. 1 for him. They are, after all, former Cowboys teammates and close friends.

Elliott is also proving once again this season just what a brilliant back he is. He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards with 426, which is 88 yards more than Todd Gurley in second place.

Not to be outdone, Alvin Kamara has been even better than Zeke from a yards per scrimmage perspective. The Saints back may have just 275 rushing yards, but he also has 336 receiving yards as he leads the league with 611 total yards. He also has six total touchdowns, which is also tied for the league lead.

As for Saquon Barkley, he has yet to get going this season as the Giants offense as a whole has struggled. The rookie currently has 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 193 receiving yards.

All in all, Dez Bryant has a decent list of top three running backs. But it still remains to be seen if he will be teaming up with any RB this season or if he’ll just continue to answer fans’ tweets for the rest of the year.