The NFC East is represented better than any division in the NFL in the 2022 playoffs. Not only did three teams — the the first-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, fifth-seeded Dallas Cowboys and sixth-seeded New York Giants — make it there but they are all going to play in the Divisional Round.

While the Eagles enjoyed their bye week, the Cowboys demolished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings. The last time three teams from the same division made it to the Divisional Round was in 1997.

The Washington Commanders were also in the playoff hunt before losing three straight games following their Week 14 bye week. Just two seasons ago, Washington won the NFC East with a record of 7-9. Now, the three teams behind them in that season’s standings have turned it around quickly thanks to some coaching changes and big-time roster moves.

The 1997 season also saw a pattern that has followed in this year’s playoffs. The NFC Central’s Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers make it to the second round and the San Francisco 49ers were the other team, just like they are this season. In the 1992 season, the NFC East sent three teams (Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington) to the Divisional Round and the 49ers were once again the odd team out.

This season, the Eagles look poised to make it to the Super Bowl with a stacked roster and potential MVP Jalen Hurts. They’ll host the Giants and a red-hot Daniel Jones in the Divisional Round while the Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, travel west to face the 49ers.