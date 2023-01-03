By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

An initial report on Monday suggested that the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were given 5 minutes to resume play after the scary Damar Hamlin situation. However, head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor met with one another and ultimately decided not to play. ESPN released a statement in response to the original 5-minute report, per Don Van Natta Jr.

“There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and league and game officials. As a result of that, we reported what we were told in the moment and immeditaely updated fans as new information was learned. This was an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance. All night long, we refrained from speculation.”

NFL executive vide president Troy Vincent said the league did not intend on playing following Damar Hamlin’s injury.

“What was most important was that it wasn’t about proceeding with the game,” Vincent said. “Frankly, that aspect never crossed my mind or their mind internally. We asked that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both Taylor and Coach McDermott getting the players together. Frankly, it was just about getting a pulse of where they were at that particular time.”

The sports world has come together to show support for Damar Hamlin. The 24-year old Buffalo Bills safety is reportedly in critical condition.

It was recently reported that the Bills-Bengals game will not be made up this week. There has been no date set for the teams to finish their Week 18 affair. But that is the last thing on the Bengals and Bills’ minds as they await to hear updates on Damar Hamlin.