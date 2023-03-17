Aaron Rodgers is a polarizing personality, to say the least. But as far as football is concerned few people have ever doubted his greatness, including an elite arm talent that can stand next to any quarterback in history. Though, at 39 years old and just coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season, there will be those who start to question if he can still compete with the best quarterbacks in the game.

On ESPN’s Get Up, former defensive lineman Chris Canty named his top five QBs in the AFC and surprisingly omitted Rodgers, who is due to join the New York Jets at any moment. The conference is loaded with superstar signal-callers, so a spot near the top of the list was not plausible. Being snubbed altogether, though, will elicit some strong responses just as it did from host Mike Greenberg.

.@ChrisCanty99 doesn't think Aaron Rodgers would rank as a top five QB in the AFC if he went to the Jets 😳 His list:

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Joe Burrow

3. Josh Allen

4. Justin Herbert

5. Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/AVhvFD4rHw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 17, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have achieved too much the last two seasons, both individually and team-wise, to have their slots disputed. Josh Allen had a down year but has still not lost all of the luster from from a legendary divisional round performance against the Chiefs in 2022. The last two names will be the primary reasons why the Super Bowl champion best known for his time with the Giants and Cowboys gets skewered by Jets fans, and Cheeseheads too.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence are both incredible talents who have overcome losing cultures and turbulent situations. They could easily be in MVP contention next season. The question becomes have they accomplished enough already to be given benefit of the doubt over the Green Bay Packers great. That is something that can only be pondered for now.

Rodgers took some time to develop a rhythm with the Packers wide receiving core last year and fell short of 4,00 passing yards. He will be in a new situation, though, which could be just the rejuvenation he needs. A bright young talent in Garrett Wilson as well as a familiar face in Allen Lazard will afford Rodgers the opportunity to inch closer back to the form that carried him to two consecutive MVPs from 2020-21.

The truth of the matter is all three of those quarterbacks will be under pressure to carry their franchises. But for Rodgers, time is of the essence.

The Jets will desperately need Aaron Rodgers to prove Canty wrong if this pending trade is going to be successful.