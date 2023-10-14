Sergio Brown has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late, and more disturbing details about his latest endeavors have emerged. Brown's mother, Myrtle, passed away under mysterious circumstances, and after her body was found near a creek behind her home on September 16th, Sergio had a warrant issued for his arrest in relation to her death.

Brown posted some concerning videos on social media shortly after her death, and was recently found in Mexico, where he was arrested so that he could be sent back to the United States. As it turns out, Brown was on a plane at the time of his arrest, and video footage taken of the incident shows a wild meltdown he endured as he was in the process of getting arrested.

Brown's actions throughout this whole process have been extremely concerning, and this latest plane incident can be added to that list. Thankfully, the situation calmed down, and Brown was returned to the United States, but this was certainly a worrying situation, as it appeared set to escalate very quickly at one point.

The death of Myrtle Brown is certainly tragic, and hopefully the return of Sergio Brown will help provide some clarity as to what actually happened that led to her untimely passing. And of course, there's no telling what role Sergio played here, but it's clear he needs some sort of help, so here's hoping he can receive that as well. This situation is quite strange, but now that Brown is back in the United States, maybe some answers will finally come to light.