The Tom Brady-Kim Kardashian dating rumors have been doused with ice cold water by recent reports. Now, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin put the final nail in the coffin to put the romance buzz to rest.

Rubin, who hosted the extravagant all-white party where the Brady-Kardashian dating rumors started, confirmed that there is no truth to all the talks about a potential romance between the newly single celebrities. Rubin said that the two are “just friends,” which is why he finds the latest buzz “crazy.”

“It's just the crazy rumors that get out there,” Rubin shared, via Entertainment Tonight. “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much. So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.”

There was a photo of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian talking to each other at the party, which only further fueled the speculations that there's more to their relationship than just being friends. There were also rumors claiming that Kim K has a “crush” on TB12, which certainly didn't help ease the romance links between them.

Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian pictured at Michael Rubin's "White Party" pic.twitter.com/fJKtr16SKK — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2023

With Michael Rubin's comments, however, the talks should at least lose some steam. Brady and Kardashian's camps have also denied the dating rumors surrounding them, so fans and the media might just be blowing things out of proportion. And if they are indeed dating and trying to hide it, there's nothing wrong with it since they're both single anyway.